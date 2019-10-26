Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Brackets, pairings for all 6 classes

The road to the UNI-Dome has been set for 96 Iowa high school football teams, as the IHSAA released playoff pairings early Saturday morning.

If you missed it, here are how teams qualified, including the final RPI standings.

Now, a look at the pairings for all six classes, determined by RPI seeding and geography. Think of these as four brackets of four teams each in each class, as the teams will be reseeded once they reach the state semifinals in Cedar Falls.

The highest-ranked district champions were given the opportunity to host.

First-round games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. The second round follows on Nov. 8. The highest seed in each matchup will host in the second round.

Rankings listed are RPI.

Class 4A

Bracket A

#16 Indianola (6-3) at #1 West Des Moines Valley (9-0)

#8 Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3) at #10 Waukee (6-3)

Bracket B

#15 Dubuque Senior (5-4) at #2 Cedar Falls (9-0)

#7 Bettendorf (7-2) at #13 Linn-Mar (6-3)

Bracket C

#12 Urbandale (6-3) at #4 Ankeny Centennial (8-1)

#11 Fort Dodge (6-3) at #5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1)

Bracket D

#14 Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at #3 West Des Moines Dowling (8-1)

#9 Ankeny (6-3) at #6 Southeast Polk (7-2)

Class 3A

Bracket A

#15 Iowa City Liberty (7-2) at #1 Solon (9-0)

#11 Independence (9-0) at #7 Pella (7-2)

Bracket B

#13 Washington (7-2) at #2 Western Dubuque (9-0)

#6 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) at #9 North Scott (8-1)

Bracket C

#14 Carlisle (7-2) at #4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)

#12 Glenwood (7-2) at #5 Norwalk (8-1)

Bracket D

#16 Oskaloosa (6-3) at #3 Lewis Central (8-1)

#8 Harlan (7-2) at #10 Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1)

Class 2A

Bracket A

#13 Tipton (6-3) at #1 Waukon (9-0)

#14 Monticello (6-3) at #7 West Liberty (6-3)

Bracket B

#15 Spirit Lake (6-3) at #2 Clear Lake (9-0)

#5 Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at #11 Williamsburg (6-3)

Bracket C

#20 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-4) at #3 Algona (9-0)

#8 Greene County (8-1) at #9 Des Moines Christian (8-1)

Bracket D

#12 West Marshall (6-3) at #4 Ida Grove OABCIG (9-0)

#10 Monroe PCM (7-2) at #6 Benton Community (8-1)

Class 1A

Bracket A

#20 Pella Christian (5-4) at #1 Van Meter (9-0)

#12 Mount Ayr (7-2) at #6 South Central Calhoun (9-0)

Bracket B

#13 North Linn (7-2) at #2 West Branch (9-0)

#11 Iowa City Regina (7-2) at #15 Mediapolis (8-1)

Bracket C

#8 Panorama (8-1) at #4 Dike-New Hartford (9-0)

#5 West Lyon (8-1) at #18 Osage (5-4)

Bracket D

#10 Underwood (8-1) at #3 West Sioux (8-1)

#7 Western Christian (8-1) at #9 Treynor (9-0)

Class A

Bracket A

#13 IKM-Manning (6-3) at #1 West Hancock (9-0)

#15 Tri-Center (6-3) at #9 South O’Brien (8-1)

Bracket B

#11 South Winneshiek (7-2) at #2 MFL MarMac (9-0)

#5 Grundy Center (8-1) at #10 Belle Plaine (7-2)

Bracket C

#30 Central Decatur (5-4) at #4 North Tama (9-0)

#12 Westwood (7-2) at #6 Woodbury Central (8-1)

Bracket D

#14 Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2) at #3 Saint Ansgar (9-0)

#7 BGM (8-1) at #8 Earlham (8-1)

8-Player

Bracket A

#12 Harris-Lake Park (8-1) at #1 Audubon (9-1)

#8 Anita CAM (7-2) at #10 Lamoni (8-1)

Bracket B

#16 Rockford (7-2) at #2 Turkey Valley (9-0)

#14 Midland (7-2) at #11 HLV (7-2)

Bracket C

#9 East Mills (7-2) at #4 Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0)

#5 Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) at #7 Fremont-Mills (6-1)

Bracket D

#15 New London (7-2) at #3 Don Bosco (9-0)

#6 Easton Valley (8-1) at #13 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)