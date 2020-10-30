Iowa high school football playoffs: Third-round live streams, scores, updates

The traditional Iowa high school football playoffs truly kick off Friday night with the round of 16 in each of the six classes.

Winners advance to the state quarterfinals next Friday.

Friday’s Iowa high school football playoff games

CLASS 4A

Bettendorf (5-2) at No. 6 Pleasant Valley (8-0)

No. 7 Dubuque Hempstead (7-1) at No. 5 Iowa City West (5-0) » Watch Live

Ankeny Centennial (2-5) at No. 1 Southeast Polk (7-0) » Watch Live

No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-3) » Watch Live

No. 10 Cedar Falls (5-2) at No. 3 Ankeny (7-1) » Watch Live

Indianola (4-4) at No. 4 Waukee (6-2) » Watch Live

Waterloo West (4-4) at No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling (6-1) » Watch Live ($)

West Des Moines Valley (3-4) at No. 8 Urbandale (6-1) » Watch Live

CLASS 3A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-2) at Spencer (6-2) » Watch Live

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) at No. 6 Webster City (8-0) » Watch Live

Ballard (8-1) at No. 7 Lewis Central (7-1) » Watch Live ($)

Carlisle (6-3) at No. 2 Harlan (8-0) » Watch Live

Grinnell (7-2) at No. 10 Pella (6-2) » Watch Live

Dubuque Wahlert (6-2) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0) » Watch Live ($)

No. 9 West Delaware (9-1) at No. 4 Washington (8-0) » Watch Live

No. 5 Davenport Assumption (8-0) at No. 8 North Scott (5-1)

CLASS 2A

No. 10 Estherville Lincoln Central (7-1) at No. 3 Central Lyon-GLR (8-0) » Watch Live

No. 5 West Lyon (7-1) at No. 8 Spirit Lake (5-2)

Atlantic (7-1) at No. 7 West Marshall (7-1) » Watch Live

Greene County (7-2) at No. 1 Monroe PCM (8-0)

Tipton (5-3) at No. 9 Camanche (7-1)

West Liberty (5-2) at No. 2 Williamsburg (8-0)

Monticello (6-1) at No. 4 Waukon (6-1) » Watch Live ($)

Independence (6-1) at No. 6 Solon (6-2)

CLASS 1A

Western Christian (5-3) at No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (8-0) » Watch Live

No. 9 Emmetsburg (7-1) at No. 8 West Sioux (6-2) » Watch Live

No. 7 South Central Calhoun (7-1) at No. 4 South Hamilton (8-0) » Watch Live

Denver (6-3) at No. 6 Southeast Valley (8-0)

Pella Christian (6-3) at No. 2 Van Meter (8-0) » Watch Live ($)

No. 5 Underwood (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-1)

Mediapolis (7-2) at No. 10 Waterloo Columbus (7-1) » Watch Live

Dyersville Beckman (6-2) at No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (8-0) » Watch Live

CLASS A

South O’Brien (6-3) at Council Bluffs St. Albert (6-2) » Watch Live

No. 10 Oakland Riverside (8-1) at No. 6 Logan-Magnolia (7-1) » Watch Live

Hartley HMS (7-2) at No. 9 West Hancock (8-1) » Watch Live

Nodaway Valley (4-5) at No. 1 Grundy Center (8-0)

Lisbon (7-2) at No. 8 Wapsie Valley (8-1) » Watch Live ($)

Alburnett (6-2) at No. 2 Iowa City Regina (7-1) » Watch Live

No. 5 MFL MarMac (8-1) at No. 4 Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0)

No. 7 South Winneshiek (8-1) at No. 3 Saint Ansgar (8-0) » Watch Live

8-PLAYER

Harris-Lake Park (6-2) at No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0) » Watch Live

No. 9 Newell-Fonda (8-1) at No. 3 Audubon (7-0)

Lamoni (7-2) at No. 4 Anita CAM (8-0)

No. 8 Fremont-Mills (5-1) at Martensdale-St. Marys (8-0) » Watch Live ($)

New London (7-1) at No. 10 Janesville (8-1)

Tripoli (7-1) at No. 1 Don Bosco (7-0)

No. 7 Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0)

BGM (8-1) at No. 5 Montezuma (8-0)

