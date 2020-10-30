Iowa high school football playoffs: Third-round live streams, scores, updates

The traditional Iowa high school football playoffs truly kick off Friday night with the round of 16 in each of the six classes.
Winners advance to the state quarterfinals next Friday.
Friday’s Iowa high school football playoff games
CLASS 4A
Bettendorf (5-2) at No. 6 Pleasant Valley (8-0)
No. 7 Dubuque Hempstead (7-1) at No. 5 Iowa City West (5-0) » Watch Live
Ankeny Centennial (2-5) at No. 1 Southeast Polk (7-0) » Watch Live
No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-3) » Watch Live
No. 10 Cedar Falls (5-2) at No. 3 Ankeny (7-1) » Watch Live
Indianola (4-4) at No. 4 Waukee (6-2) » Watch Live
Waterloo West (4-4) at No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling (6-1) » Watch Live ($)
West Des Moines Valley (3-4) at No. 8 Urbandale (6-1) » Watch Live
CLASS 3A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-2) at Spencer (6-2) » Watch Live
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) at No. 6 Webster City (8-0) » Watch Live
Ballard (8-1) at No. 7 Lewis Central (7-1) » Watch Live ($)
Carlisle (6-3) at No. 2 Harlan (8-0) » Watch Live
Grinnell (7-2) at No. 10 Pella (6-2) » Watch Live
Dubuque Wahlert (6-2) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0) » Watch Live ($)
No. 9 West Delaware (9-1) at No. 4 Washington (8-0) » Watch Live
No. 5 Davenport Assumption (8-0) at No. 8 North Scott (5-1)
CLASS 2A
No. 10 Estherville Lincoln Central (7-1) at No. 3 Central Lyon-GLR (8-0) » Watch Live
No. 5 West Lyon (7-1) at No. 8 Spirit Lake (5-2)
Atlantic (7-1) at No. 7 West Marshall (7-1) » Watch Live
Greene County (7-2) at No. 1 Monroe PCM (8-0)
Tipton (5-3) at No. 9 Camanche (7-1)
West Liberty (5-2) at No. 2 Williamsburg (8-0)
Monticello (6-1) at No. 4 Waukon (6-1) » Watch Live ($)
Independence (6-1) at No. 6 Solon (6-2)
CLASS 1A
Western Christian (5-3) at No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (8-0) » Watch Live
No. 9 Emmetsburg (7-1) at No. 8 West Sioux (6-2) » Watch Live
No. 7 South Central Calhoun (7-1) at No. 4 South Hamilton (8-0) » Watch Live
Denver (6-3) at No. 6 Southeast Valley (8-0)
Pella Christian (6-3) at No. 2 Van Meter (8-0) » Watch Live ($)
No. 5 Underwood (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-1)
Mediapolis (7-2) at No. 10 Waterloo Columbus (7-1) » Watch Live
Dyersville Beckman (6-2) at No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (8-0) » Watch Live
CLASS A
South O’Brien (6-3) at Council Bluffs St. Albert (6-2) » Watch Live
No. 10 Oakland Riverside (8-1) at No. 6 Logan-Magnolia (7-1) » Watch Live
Hartley HMS (7-2) at No. 9 West Hancock (8-1) » Watch Live
Nodaway Valley (4-5) at No. 1 Grundy Center (8-0)
Lisbon (7-2) at No. 8 Wapsie Valley (8-1) » Watch Live ($)
Alburnett (6-2) at No. 2 Iowa City Regina (7-1) » Watch Live
No. 5 MFL MarMac (8-1) at No. 4 Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0)
No. 7 South Winneshiek (8-1) at No. 3 Saint Ansgar (8-0) » Watch Live
8-PLAYER
Harris-Lake Park (6-2) at No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0) » Watch Live
No. 9 Newell-Fonda (8-1) at No. 3 Audubon (7-0)
Lamoni (7-2) at No. 4 Anita CAM (8-0)
No. 8 Fremont-Mills (5-1) at Martensdale-St. Marys (8-0) » Watch Live ($)
New London (7-1) at No. 10 Janesville (8-1)
Tripoli (7-1) at No. 1 Don Bosco (7-0)
No. 7 Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0)
BGM (8-1) at No. 5 Montezuma (8-0)