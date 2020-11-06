Sigourney-Keota uses ball control to get past Waterloo Columbus in Class 1A quarterfinals

SIGOURNEY — There is an adage in football that a team can’t score if it doesn’t have the ball.

After a back-and-forth first half sent third-ranked Sigourney-Keota to the locker room with a 21-19 lead on No. 10 Waterloo Columbus, the Cobras took control of this Class 1A playoff quarterfinal game with ball control in the second half to win, 35-32.

Sigourney-Keota advances to face No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG, last year’s Class 2A state champion, in next Saturday’s semifinals at 12:30 p.m.

The Cobras ran 45 plays in the second half and Columbus ran nine.

“It doesn’t have to be pretty or cute, but when you’re faced with adversity and pull through, we’re going to come out ahead,” S-K head coach Jared Jensen said.

The Cobras’ opening drive of the second half was 15 plays and resulted in a failed fake field goal. An interception by Levi Crawford gave the Cobras possession at midfield. Six plays later, it was a 28-19 lead on Sam Sieren’s second touchdown of the game.

Sieren ran 40 times and totaled 210 yards, and had one carry that didn’t gain a yard, while 39 were positive.

“My line gives me the holes and I just fight for all I can get,” Sieren said.

Columbus ran three plays and punted. The Sailors’ third-quarter production was two incomplete passes, an interception and two runs totaling 3 yards.

The Cobras ran out half of the fourth-quarter clock on a nine-play drive that stalled at midfield and punted.

“The single wing is tough to prepare for and that is the best team we have seen this year,” Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said.

On second-and-10, Alex Feldmann caught a pass at the 20 and rocketed past the defense for an 87-yard TD to bring Columbus within 28-25 with 6:20 left in the game.

S-K went 63 yards in 12 plays to seemingly put the game out of reach with Sieren’s third TD with 1:06 remaining.

Feldmann was the recipient of a hook-and-lateral for 58 yards to the 3, then caught a TD pass with 48 seconds left for a 35-32 score, the difference being three missed extra points.