Iowa high school football playoffs: Updated brackets released for third round

Now the “real” playoffs begin. Sixteen teams remain in each of the six Iowa high school football classes after earning playoff qualifier banners with second-round postseason wins Friday night.

In this expanded postseason format, the Iowa High School Athletic Association rebracketed the teams for the third round and released those matchups Saturday. Two more wins will earn a trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the semifinals, where the pairings will be redrawn again.

Third-round games are Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted. The quarterfinals follow on Friday, Nov. 6.

Here are the updated pairings from the IHSAA.

Class 4A

Pod A

Bettendorf (5-2) at No. 6 Pleasant Valley (8-0)

No. 7 Dubuque Hempstead (7-1) at No. 5 Iowa City West (5-0)

Pod B

Ankeny Centennial (2-5) at No. 1 Southeast Polk (7-0)

No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-3)

Pod C

No. 10 Cedar Falls (5-2) at No. 3 Ankeny (7-1)

Indianola (4-4) at No. 4 Waukee (6-2)

Pod D

Waterloo West (4-4) at No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling (6-1)

West Des Moines Valley (3-4) at No. 8 Urbandale (6-1)

Class 3A

Pod A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-2) at Spencer (6-2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) at No. 6 Webster City (8-0)

Pod B

Ballard (8-1) at No. 7 Lewis Central (7-1)

Carlisle (6-3) at No. 2 Harlan (8-0)

Pod C

Grinnell (7-2) at No. 10 Pella (6-2)

Dubuque Wahlert (6-2) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0)

Pod D

No. 9 West Delaware (9-1) at No. 4 Washington (8-0)

No. 5 Davenport Assumption (8-0) at No. 8 North Scott (5-1)

Class 2A

Pod A

No. 10 Estherville Lincoln Central (7-1) at No. 3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0)

No. 5 West Lyon (7-1) at No. 8 Spirit Lake (5-2)

Pod B

Atlantic (7-1) at No. 7 West Marshall (7-1)

Greene County (7-2) at No. 1 Monroe PCM (8-0)

Pod C

Tipton (5-3) at No. 9 Camanche (7-1)

West Liberty (5-2) at No. 2 Williamsburg (8-0)

Pod D

Monticello (6-1) at No. 4 Waukon (6-1)

Independence (6-1) at No. 6 Solon (6-2)

Class 1A

Pod A

Western Christian (5-3) at No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (8-0)

No. 9 Emmetsburg (7-1) at No. 8 West Sioux (6-2)

Pod B

No. 7 South Central Calhoun (7-1) at No. 4 South Hamilton (8-0)

Denver (6-3) at No. 6 Southeast Valley (8-0)

Pod C

Pella Christian (6-3) at No. 2 Van Meter (8-0)

No. 5 Underwood (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-1)

Pod D

Mediapolis (7-2) at No. 10 Waterloo Columbus (7-1)

Dyersville Beckman (6-2) at No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (8-0)

Class A

Pod A

South O’Brien (6-3) at Council Bluffs St. Albert (6-2)

No. 10 Oakland Riverside (8-1) at No. 6 Logan-Magnolia (7-1)

Pod B

Hartley HMS (7-2) at No. 9 West Hancock (8-1)

Nodaway Valley (4-5) at No. 1 Grundy Center (8-0)

Pod C

Lisbon (7-2) at No. 8 Wapsie Valley (8-1)

Alburnett (6-2) at No. 2 Iowa City Regina (7-1)

Pod D

No. 5 MFL MarMac (8-1) at No. 4 Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0)

No. 7 South Winneshiek (8-1) at No. 3 Saint Ansgar (8-0)

8-Player

Pod A

Harris-Lake Park (6-2) at No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0)

No. 9 Newell-Fonda (8-1) at No. 3 Audubon (7-0)

Pod B

Lamoni (7-2) at No. 4 Anita CAM (8-0)

No. 8 Fremont-Mills (5-1) at Martensdale-St. Marys (8-0)

Pod C

New London (7-1) at No. 10 Janesville (8-1)

Tripoli (7-1) at No. 1 Don Bosco (7-0)

Pod D

No. 7 Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0)

BGM (8-1) at No. 5 Montezuma (8-0)