Ryley Goebel's first start for CPU girls' basketball is a dandy

CENTER POINT — Ryley Goebel did a lot of damage in a short amount of time.

Making her first varsity start, Goebel adequately stuffed a stat sheet in an abbreviated appearance as Class 4A third-ranked Center Point-Urbana dumped Solon, 53-23, in a Wamac Conference girls’ basketball game Tuesday night at Center Point-Urbana High School.

“I was pretty nervous, because it was our first game and it was my first start,” said Goebel, whose impact off the bench helped CPU win the 3A state championship last year. “But my teammates had my back. They calmed me down and said it was OK.”

Goebel was more than OK. In 15 minutes, tops, the sophomore found time to compile 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.

CPU (1-0 overall, 1-0 Wamac) won its 10th consecutive game dating back to last January.

“It was just good to get on the floor,” CPU Coach Philip Klett said. “We’re trying to figure out who can do what. I think we have some pieces; we’re just trying to find where they fit.

“Everybody’s role is a little different this year. Every group is different. We’re trying to find what we are.”

The Stormin’ Pointers scored the first 14 points, and though Klett started subbing liberally late in the first quarter, CPU was in firm command, 40-9, at halftime.

Eight CPU players scored, though Goebel was the only one in double figures. Bryn Hadsall added nine points, Emma DeSmet eight, Southern Illinois signee Adrianna Katcher seven.

“We’ve been working hard in practice, but we were really glad to finally play a game,” Goebel said. “We’ve had some fun practices. We’re all high-energy.”

MaKinley Levin scored eight points for Solon (0-2, 0-2). Ellyse Holubar registered six points and seven rebounds.

CENTER POINT-URBANA 53, SOLON 23

At Solon

SOLON (23): Ava Stebral 1-3 0-0 2, Kaia Holtkamp 1-11 0-0 3, MaKinley Levin 3-10 0-0 8, Jenna LaDage 0-8 0-0 0, Jada Buffington 1-2 0-0 2, Hilary Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Ellyse Holubar 2-2 2-3 6, Claire LaDage 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 9-40 2-3 23.

CENTER POINT-URBANA (53): Adrianna Katcher 3-8 1-1 7, Bryn Hadsall 4-7 1-1 9, Peyton Kriegel 1-5 0-0 3, Ryley Goebel 8-11 0-0 16, Lauren Dufoe 1-4 0-0 2, Claire Neighbor 0-2 0-0 0, Emma DeSmet 3-3 2-2 8, Laine Hadsall 1-4 0-0 2, Kora Katcher 2-5 2-2 6, Tayler Reaves 0-3 0-0 0, Aliza Mollenhauer 0-0 0-0 0, Sierra Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Nicole Lutz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 6-6 53.

Halftime: CPU 40, Solon 9. 3-point goals: Solon 3-20 (Stebral 0-2, Holtkamp 1-4, Levin 2-4, J. LaDage 0-7, Buffington 0-1, Wilson 0-1, C. LaDage 0-1), CPU 1-15 (A. Katcher 0-3, B. Hadsall 0-2, Kriegel, 1-3, L. Hadsall 0-2, K. Katcher 0-2, Reaves 0-2, Davis 0-1). Team fouls: Solon 9, CPU 5. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Solon 27 (Holubar 7), CPU 34 (Goebel 7). Assists: Solon 3 (three with 1), CPU 11 (A. Katcher, Goebel 3). Steals: Solon 10 (J. LaDage 3), CPU 15 (A. Katcher, Goebel 4). Turnovers: Solon 26, CPU 15.

