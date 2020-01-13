Montezuma is your new No. 1-rated boys' basketball team in Class 1A

CEDAR RAPIDS — It’s two new number ones and two old ones this week in the Associated Press boys’ basketball poll.

Montezuma has ascended to the top in Class 1A and Carroll to the top in 3A in this week’s rankings. Waukee remains No. 1 in Class 4A and West Sioux in 2A.

Montezuma (7-0) received six of 11 first-place votes to replace Remsen St. Mary’s atop 1A. St. Mary’s (9-1) lost last week to West Sioux, 72-58.

Both Montezuma and Remsen St. Mary’s qualified for last year’s state tournament, with St. Mary’s winning the consolation game by a point. Montezuma’s closest game this season was a 21-point victory over BGM, 73-52.

Easton Valley, Algona Garrigan and WACO round out 1A’s top five.

Davenport Assumption, last week’s No. 1 in 3A, lost twice last week and fell to sixth in this week’s poll. Carroll (6-0) got 10 of the 11 first-place votes, with No. 2 Mount Vernon (8-0) the other.

Marion (7-1) jumps back into the 3A poll this week at 10th.

Waukee (7-0) is the only remaining unbeaten team in 4A, as the others (Dubuque Hempstead and Sioux City East) both suffered losses last week. Mississippi Valley Conference mates Waterloo West (7-1), Iowa City West (6-1) and Cedar Falls (6-1) follow the Warriors at second, third and fourth, respectively.

Hempstead fell from second to sixth. Dubuque Senior inched to the No. 10 spot this week, making half of the 4A poll Mississippi Valley Conference centric.

West Sioux (11-0) and Camanche (7-0) each got four first-place votes in Class 2A, though it’s WS accumlating more points to retain the top spot. Treynor is third, North Linn (8-0) fourth, Dyersville Beckman (8-1) fifth and Iowa City Regina (71) seventh.

Below are the entire rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses:

CLASS 4A Rec Pts Prv

1. Waukee (9) 7-0 106 1

2. Waterloo West 7-1 73 4

3. Iowa City West 6-1 69 8

4. Cedar Falls (1) 6-1 68 6

5. Ankeny Centennial 8-1 56 5

6. Dubuque Hempstead 7-1 53 2

7. Sioux City East 7-1 47 3

8. West Des Moines Dowling (1) 8-1 42 7

9. North Scott 9-1 37 --

10. Dubuque Senior 5-1 22 --

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs Lincoln 20, Ankeny 9, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Indianola 1.

CLASS 3A Rec Pts Prv

1. Carroll (10) 6-0 109 2

2. Mount Vernon (1) 8-0 94 4

3. Algona 8-0 82 5

4. Winterset 6-1 63 6

5. Dallas Center-Grimes 7-1 52 3

6. Davenport Assumption 7-2 46 1

7. MOC-Floyd Valley 10-1 44 9

8. Norwalk 5-2 41 7

9. Harlan 7-1 33 8

10. Marion 7-1 17 --

Others receiving votes: Pella 6, Knoxville 5, DeWitt Central 5, Glenwood 5, Keokuk 2, Clear Lake 1.

CLASS 2A Rec Pts Prv

1. West Sioux (4) 11-0 100 1

2. Camanche (4) 7-0 90 4

3. Treynor (1) 9-1 82 2

4. North Linn (1) 8-0 81 3

5. Dyersville Beckman 8-1 54 5

6. Dike-New Hartford (1) 9-0 53 6

7. Iowa City Regina 7-1 37 7

8. Boyden-Hull 8-1 30 10

9. Van Meter 7-0 23 8

10. Mount Ayr 7-1 19 --

Others receiving votes: Monticello 14, Osage 7, Aplington-Parkersburg 4, Van Buren 4, Woodward-Granger 3, West Burlington 2, Pella Christian 1, Albia 1.

CLASS 1A Rec Pts Prv

1. Montezuma (6) 7-0 103 2

2. Remsen St. Mary’s 9-1 85 1

3. Easton Valley (1) 9-0 84 3

4. Algona Garrigan (2) 10-1 71 5

5. WACO (2) 10-0 70 6

6. West Fork 10-1 56 4

7. Lake Mills 9-1 36 8

8. Siouxland Christian 10-0 29 7

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8-0 20 10

10. South O’Brien 8-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: West Bend-Mallard 7, Martensdale-St. Marys 6, Don Bosco 6, Keota 6, New London 5, Moulton-Udell 3, Glidden-Ralston 2, Cumberland-Anita-Massena 2.

