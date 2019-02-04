Nick Reid goes off for 76 points in Central City's OT win over East Buchanan

CEDAR RAPIDS — Nick Reid broke his school’s career basketball scoring record Monday night. But that was only a small part of the story.

The Central City junior had an unbelievable 76 points as his team beat East Buchanan in overtime, 86-76, at Winthrop.

That total is the second most in a game in state history. Roy Buchanan of Conway (now part of the Bedford school district in Southwest Iowa) has the record with 84 points in a 1927 game against Gravity.

Gary Wolcott of Battle Creek also had 76 points against Arthur in 1921.

“I’m not really comprehending this right now,” Reid said. “Hopefully it will kick in in a day or two ... We have another game tomorrow, so Coach told us to go home and sleep. But it’s kind of hard to sleep right now.”

“That was the best performance I have witnessed in my life, watching TV or live and in person,” said Central City Coach Tanner Carlson. “The most amazing thing was he only hit two 3s. It was mostly pull-up jump shots, him getting to the rim. Posting up and finishing there. Almost all of his shots were contested at the rim or contested 15 footers.”

A skilled 6-foot-6, Reid had only 24 points at halftime but went off for 38 in the second half, including a 3-pointer with four seconds left that sent the game to overtime at 74-74. He had all 12 of his team’s points in OT.

“I don’t think I missed much from, like, the middle of the third quarter through overtime, the rest of the game,” said Reid, who made 23 two-points shots, a pair of 3s and 24 of 27 free-throw attempts.

“I could just get to the rim at will,” Reid said. “That’s basically what I did. I wasn’t settling for 3s. I just kept attacking.”

“Our role guys absolutely got the ball to the hot hand,” Carlson said. “No egos on our team. Selfless players, and I’m proud of them. Nick was hot, and they went to him time and time and time again. It’s a tough thing to ask 15 to 18-year- old kids to do that. So fun.”

Reid went into Monday night’s game averaging 30.4 points per game, including a 57-point outing against Midland. He blew past Des Moines North’s Tyreke Locure, whom he trailed by just .03, for the state scoring lead with this performance.

Most importantly, he blew past his mom. Lisa Reid (then Lisa Funke) scored 64 points for Ed-Co in a 6-on-6 game in the 1980s.

“I wanted to break my mom’s record because she always gives me crap about it every day,” Reid said. “She’s like ‘Ah, I scored 64 points one night.’ But I guess I just broke that. She had to bow down to me when I hit that 3 to break her record. That’s nice.”

