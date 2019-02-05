Video: All 76 points Central City's Nick Reid scored in a single game

The stats are hard to believe, but now you can see it for yourself. Watch all 76 points Nick Reid scored in Central City’s 86-76 overtime win over East Buchanan in Winthrop on Monday night.

Reid’s single-game effort is tied for the second best in Iowa high school boys’ basketball history, behind Roy Buchanan of Conway, who had 84 in a 1927 win over Gravity.

Reid finished Monday’s game 25 of 44 from the field, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range. He made 24 of 27 free throws. Twenty-three of his points came in the fourth quarter, including the game-tying 3-pointer, and he added 14 in overtime.

