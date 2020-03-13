Iowa boys' state basketball championships: How to watch on TV and online, Friday's schedule, scores

It’s championship Friday at 2020 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament, although it may not look like it with attendance restrictions in place at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games are still on, though, and four champions are set to be crowned after a pair of consolation games.

Follow along here for the latest updates, scores and viewing information.

How to watch boys’ state basketball

The Iowa High School Sports Network is broadcasting all boys' state basketball tournament games, with TV and online options available.

Friday's details:

Online — IHSSN.com

Mobile — Download the Watch IHSSN app

TV — KFXA 28.2 (Cedar Rapids)

KDSM 17.1, 17.3 (Des Moines)

WQAD 8.3 (Quad Cities)

KXLT 47.1, 47.2 (Rochester/Mason City)

NPTH 44.2 (Sioux City)

NPTM 42.2 (Omaha/Council Bluffs)

[Channel guide]

*Friday's consolation games are online only

Friday’s boys’ state basketball schedule

Class 3A consolation

Clear Creek Amana (20-6) vs. Ballard (19-7), 10:20 a.m.

Class 4A consolation

No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (24-2) vs. No. 5 Cedar Falls (22-3), 11:55 a.m.

Class 1A championship

Wapsie Valley (20-7) vs. No. 4 Algona Garrigan (24-2), 2 p.m.

Class 2A championship

No. 2 North Linn (26-0) vs. No. 8 Boyden-Hull (23-3), 3:45 p.m.

Class 3A championship

No. 1 Norwalk (23-3) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-10), 6:35 p.m.

Class 4A championship

No. 6 Waukee (23-2) vs. Ankeny (20-5), 8:35 p.m.