Iowa high school boys' basketball substate brackets released in 3A, 4A

They’re ranked second and the only undefeated team in the class. Their point differential leads the class by a wide margin.
Yet the Monticello Panthers aren’t even the top seed in their Class 3A boys’ basketball substate.
Solon got that nod in Substate 4, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced official postseason pairings Wednesday for Class 3A and Class 4A. It all comes down to strength of schedule.
The fourth-ranked Spartans are 16-2, losing for the second time Tuesday night, a day after coaches in each substate hashed out seeds for each team. All but four of Solon’s games have been against 3A competition.
Monticello (17-0) has yet to play a team from 3A, competing in the primarily Class 2A River Valley Conference. The Panthers were a state tournament qualifier last season in that class but moved up this season because of enrollment.
Solon draws South Tama (1-12) in a first-round game Feb. 22 at Solon. Monticello will host Vinton-Shellsburg (8-9).
In other 3A substates, Metro foes Marion (12-7) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-9) are matched up in a Substate 5 first-rounder at Marion. The winner likely will play top-seeded Davenport Assumption (11-6) in the substate semifinals.
Mount Vernon (12-5) is the substate’s second seed.
Eighth-ranked Western Dubuque (13-3) is the No. 1 seed in a quality Substate 3 that also includes fellow Mississippi Valley Conference foe Dubuque Wahlert (7-7) and good Northeast Iowa Conference teams from Waverly-Shell Rock (10-8), Crestwood (11-4) and Decorah (13-5). Washington (13-5) is the No. 2 seed and Clear Creek Amana (14-5) the No. 3 seed in Substate 6, with sixth-ranked Pella (16-2) the top seed.
In Class 4A, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington and Iowa City Liberty are No. 2 seeds in their respective substates.
Kennedy (11-6) is in Substate 3 and gets a first-round bye, as does fourth-ranked Johnston (8-2), the top seed. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-6) and Linn-Mar (5-8) will square off in a first-round game opposite Johnston, as will Ottumwa (11-5) and Iowa City West (3-5), who are opposite Kennedy in the bracket.
Washington (10-7) will host the winner of a first-rounder between Cedar Rapids Jefferson (2-14) and Waterloo West (7-6) in a Substate 4 semifinal Feb. 25. Top-ranked Cedar Falls (13-0) is that substate’s top-seeded team.
Liberty (5-1) is second seeded in Substate 6 despite playing only six games thus far. The Lightning had a delayed start to their season and have had two pauses for COVID-19 outbreaks on the team.
Pleasant Valley (14-3) is Substate 6’s top seed.
The Class 1A postseason begins Friday night. Postseason pairings in 1A and 2A were released last week.
Class 3A substate pairings
SUBSTATE 1
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Sioux Center at Carroll
MOC-Floyd Valley at Storm Lake
Sioux City Heelan at Le Mars
Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 25
At Carroll
At Le Mars
Final — Monday, March 1
At Denison-Schleswig (tentative)
SUBSTATE 2
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clear Lake
Estherville Lincoln Central at Spencer
Boone at Algona
Webster City at Humboldt
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 25
At Clear Lake
At Algona
Final — Monday, March 1
At Humboldt (tentative)
SUBSTATE 3
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Benton Community at Western Dubuque
Dubuque Wahlert at Waverly-Shell Rock
Charles City at Crestwood
Independence at Decorah
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 25
At Western Dubuque
At Crestwood
Final — Monday, March 1
At Waverly-Shell Rock (tentative)
SUBSTATE 4
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
South Tama at Solon
Maquoketa at West Delaware
Vinton-Shellsburg at Monticello
Center Point-Urbana at DeWitt Central
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 25
At Solon
At Monticello
Final — Monday, March 1
At TBD
SUBSTATE 5
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Fairfield at Davenport Assumption
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Marion
Fort Madison at Mount Vernon
Mount Pleasant at Keokuk
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 25
At Davenport Assumption
At Mount Vernon
Final — Monday, March 1
At TBD
SUBSTATE 6
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Centerville at Pella
Knoxville at Newton
Oskaloosa at Washington
Grinnell at Clear Creek Amana
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 25
At Pella
At Washington
Final — Monday, March 1
At Oskaloosa (tentative)
SUBSTATE 7
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Saydel at Ballard
North Polk at Gilbert
Carlisle at Winterset
Nevada at Bondurant-Farrar
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 25
At Ballard
At Winterset
Final — Monday, March 1
At TBD
SUBSTATE 8
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Perry at Dallas Center-Grimes
Harlan at Adel ADM
Clarke at Glenwood
Creston at Atlantic
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 25
At Dallas Center-Grimes
At Glenwood
Final — Monday, March 1
At Atlantic (tentative)
Class 4A substate pairings
SUBSTATE 1
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Council Bluffs Jefferson at Sioux City West
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Semifinals — Friday, Feb. 26
Quarterfinal winner at Council Bluffs Lincoln
Quarterfinal winner at Southeast Polk
Final — Tuesday, March 2
At Council Bluffs Jefferson (tentative)
SUBSTATE 2
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Des Moines Lincoln at Indianola
Fort Dodge at Des Moines Hoover
Semifinals — Friday, Feb. 26
Quarterfinal winner at Ankeny Centennial
Quarterfinal winner at Ames
Final — Tuesday, March 2
At TBD
SUBSTATE 3
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Linn-Mar
Iowa City West at Ottumwa
Semifinals — Friday, Feb. 26
Quarterfinal winner at Johnston
Quarterfinal winner at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Final — Tuesday, March 2
At TBD
SUBSTATE 4
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Iowa City High at Waterloo East
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo West
Semifinals — Friday, Feb. 26
Quarterfinal winner at Cedar Falls
Quarterfinal winner at Cedar Rapids Washington
Final — Tuesday, March 2
At TBD
SUBSTATE 5
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Davenport West at Dubuque Senior
Clinton at Muscatine
Semifinals — Friday, Feb. 26
Quarterfinal winner at Dubuque Hempstead
Quarterfinal winner at North Scott
Final — Tuesday, March 2
At Clinton
SUBSTATE 6
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Bettendorf at Burlington
Davenport Central at Davenport North
Semifinals — Friday, Feb. 26
Quarterfinal winner at Pleasant Valley
Quarterfinal winner at Iowa City Liberty
Final — Tuesday, March 2
At TBD
SUBSTATE 7
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Lewis Central at Urbandale
Des Moines East at Des Moines North
Semifinals — Friday, Feb. 26
Quarterfinal winner at West Des Moines Valley
Quarterfinal winner at West Des Moines Dowling
Final — Tuesday, March 2
At TBD
SUBSTATE 8
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 22
Des Moines Roosevelt at Marshalltown
Mason City at Norwalk
Semifinals — Friday, Feb. 26
Quarterfinal winner at Waukee
Quarterfinal winner at Ankeny
Final — Tuesday, March 2
At TBD
