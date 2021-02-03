Iowa high school boys' basketball postseason brackets released in 1A, 2A

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released official postseason pairings for Class 1A and 2A boys’ basketball teams. The pairings were determined by team seeds the coaches of each district assigned via meetings and votes.
In Class 1A, Ed-Co is the second seed in District 6. Defending state champ Wapsie Valley is the top seed.
In 1A-8, seventh-ranked Springville is the top seed, with Burlington Notre Dame the second seed. Top-ranked North Linn is the first seed in 1A-9, with Linn County rival Alburnett the second seed.
Meskwaki is the No. 2 seed in 1A-10, behind Grundy Center. Montezuma and Keota are the top seeds, in that order, in Class 1A District 11.
In Class 2A, the top seeds in District 7 are Dyersville Beckman and Waukon. In the corresponding District 8, West Branch is the top seed.
In District 9, Camanche and Mid-Prairie are the top two seeds, in that order.
Class 1A district play opens Friday, Feb. 12 around the state. In 2A, Monday, Feb. 15 is the opening round of districts.
Substate finals are Saturday, Feb. 27 in both classes. Winners advance to the state tournament.
Class 1A
DISTRICT 1
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Storm Lake St. Mary’s at George-Little Rock
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Remsen St. Mary’s
Harris-Lake Park at South O’Brien
Marcus MMCRU at Newell-Fonda
Trinity Christian at Hartley HMS
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Remsen St. Mary’s
At Newell-Fonda
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Sioux City East
DISTRICT 2
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Whiting at Akron-Westfield
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Le Mars Gehlen
Siouxland Christian at Kingsley-Pierson
Sloan Westwood at Woodbury Central
Lawton-Bronson at River Valley
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Le Mars Gehlen
At Woodbury Central
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Sioux City Heelan
SUBSTATE 1 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At Le Mars
DISTRICT 3
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
North Union at West Bend-Mallard
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Lake Mills
Fort Dodge St. Edmond at West Hancock
North Iowa at Mason City Newman
Ruthven GTRA at Algona Garrigan
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Lake Mills
At Mason City Newman
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Clear Lake
DISTRICT 4
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Riceville at Saint Ansgar
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at West Fork
Ackley AGWSR at Rockford
Northwood-Kensett at Janesville
North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At West Fork
At Janesville
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
SUBSTATE 2 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At TBD
DISTRICT 5
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Clarksville at West Central
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Waterloo Christian at Tripoli
Don Bosco at Dunkerton
East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Gladbrook-Reinbeck
At Dunkerton
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Independence
DISTRICT 6
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Starmont at Elkader Central
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Wapsie Valley
Clayton Ridge at South Winneshiek
MFL MarMac at Edgewood-Colesburg
Lansing Kee at Turkey Valley
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Wapsie Valley
At Edgewood-Colesburg
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
SUBSTATE 3 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At West Delaware
DISTRICT 7
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Central City at North Cedar
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Easton Valley
Bellevue Marquette at Clinton Prince of Peace
Midland at Wapello
Morning Star Academy at Calamus-Wheatland
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Easton Valley
At Wapello
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Clinton
DISTRICT 8
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
WACO at Highland
Columbus Community at Winfield-Mount Union
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Springville
Fort Madison Holy Trinity at Danville
First round winner at Burlington Notre Dame
Lisbon at New London
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Springville
At Burlington Notre Dame
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
SUBSTATE 4 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At Maquoketa
DISTRICT 9
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Lone Tree vs. Cedar Valley Christian (at Springville)
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at North Linn
Iowa Valley at Hillcrest Academy
HLV at Alburnett
Belle Plaine at English Valleys
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At North Linn
At Alburnett
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Vinton-Shellsburg
DISTRICT 10
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Valley Lutheran at Colo-Nesco
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Grundy Center
Garwin GMG at Conrad BCLUW
Collins-Maxwell at Meskwaki
North Tama at Baxter
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Grundy Center
At Meskwaki
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At West Marshall
SUBSTATE 5 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At TBD
DISTRICT 11
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Tri-County at BGM
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Montezuma
Sigourney at Lynnville-Sully
Twin Cedars at Keota
Melcher-Dallas at North Mahaska
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Montezuma
At Keota
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Williamsburg
DISTRICT 12
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Mount Ayr
Murray at Wayne
Seymour at Moravia
Lamoni at Mormon Trail
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Mount Ayr
At Moravia
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Central Decatur
SUBSTATE 6 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At TBD
DISTRICT 13
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southwest Valley at Lenox
East Union at Earlham
Bedford at Nodaway Valley
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Martensdale-St. Marys
At Earlham
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Interstate 35
DISTRICT 14
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Essex at Griswold
Clarinda Academy at Fremont-Mills
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Tri-Center
Sidney at East Mills
First round winner at Anita CAM
Stanton at Oakland Riverside
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Tri-Center
At Anita CAM
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Red Oak
SUBSTATE 7 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At Creston
DISTRICT 15
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner vs. Grand View Christian (at Saydel)
Audubon at Madrid
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ankeny Christian
IKM-Manning at Ogden
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Faith Baptist Bible College
At Ankeny Christian
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
DISTRICT 16
First Round — Friday, Feb. 12
Heartland Christian at West Monona
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
First round winner at Council Bluffs St. Albert
Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine
Westside Ar-We-Va at West Harrison
Exira-EHK at Boyer Valley
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
At Council Bluffs St. Albert
At West Harrison
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Lewis Central
SUBSTATE 8 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At TBD
Class 2A
DISTRICT 1
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Manson Northwest Webster at Carroll Kuemper
Missouri Valley at Ridge View
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Ida Grove OABCIG
First round winner at East Sac County
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
DISTRICT 2
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Hinton at West Sioux
Mapleton MVAOCOU at Cherokee
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Boyden-Hull
First round winner at Unity Christian
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
SUBSTATE 1 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At TBD
DISTRICT 3
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Sheldon at Central Lyon
Sibley-Ocheyedan at West Lyon
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Western Christian
First round winner at Rock Valley
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
DISTRICT 4
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Emmetsburg at Okoboji
Pocahontas Area at Sioux Central
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Spirit Lake
First round winner at Alta-Aurelia
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
SUBSTATE 2 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At TBD
DISTRICT 5
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Belmond-Klemme at Clarion CGD
Central Springs at Forest City
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Aplington-Parkersburg
First round winner at Garner GHV
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Hampton-Dumont-CAL
DISTRICT 6
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Union Community at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Waterloo Columbus at New Hampton
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Denver
First round winner at Osage
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
SUBSTATE 3 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At TBD
DISTRICT 7
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Oelwein at Jesup
Postville at North Fayette Valley
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Dyersville Beckman
First round winner at Waukon
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At West Delaware
DISTRICT 8
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Bellevue at Tipton
Cascade at Anamosa
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at West Branch
First round winner at Northeast
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
SUBSTATE 4 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At TBD
DISTRICT 9
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Wilton at Durant
West Liberty at Iowa City Regina
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Camanche
First round winner at Mid-Prairie
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At West Liberty
DISTRICT 10
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Mediapolis at Louisa-Muscatine
Van Buren County at Central Lee
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Pekin
First round winner at West Burlington
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
SUBSTATE 5 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At Muscatine
DISTRICT 11
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Davis County at Eddyville EBF
Cardinal at Williamsburg
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Albia
First round winner at Pella Christian
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Oskaloosa
DISTRICT 12
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Colfax-Mingo at Pleasantville
Chariton at Woodward-Granger
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Des Moines Christian
First round winner at Monroe PCM
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
SUBSTATE 6 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At TBD
DISTRICT 13
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
East Marshall at West Marshall
Hudson at South Hardin
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Dike-New Hartford
First round winner at Iowa Falls-Alden
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
DISTRICT 14
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Greene County at Southeast Valley
Eagle Grove at South Hamilton
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Roland-Story
First round winner at South Central Calhoun
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At TBD
SUBSTATE 7 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At Marshalltown
DISTRICT 15
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Interstate 35 at Central Decatur
West Central Valley at Guthrie Center ACGC
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Van Meter
First round winner at Panorama
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Adel ADM
DISTRICT 16
Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15
Underwood at Clarinda
Shenandoah at Red Oak
Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18
First round winner at Avoca AHSTW
First round winner at Treynor
Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23
At Council Bluffs Lincoln
SUBSTATE 8 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27
At Atlantic
