Iowa high school boys' basketball postseason brackets released in 1A, 2A

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released official postseason pairings for Class 1A and 2A boys’ basketball teams. The pairings were determined by team seeds the coaches of each district assigned via meetings and votes.

In Class 1A, Ed-Co is the second seed in District 6. Defending state champ Wapsie Valley is the top seed.

In 1A-8, seventh-ranked Springville is the top seed, with Burlington Notre Dame the second seed. Top-ranked North Linn is the first seed in 1A-9, with Linn County rival Alburnett the second seed.

Meskwaki is the No. 2 seed in 1A-10, behind Grundy Center. Montezuma and Keota are the top seeds, in that order, in Class 1A District 11.

In Class 2A, the top seeds in District 7 are Dyersville Beckman and Waukon. In the corresponding District 8, West Branch is the top seed.

In District 9, Camanche and Mid-Prairie are the top two seeds, in that order.

Class 1A district play opens Friday, Feb. 12 around the state. In 2A, Monday, Feb. 15 is the opening round of districts.

Substate finals are Saturday, Feb. 27 in both classes. Winners advance to the state tournament.

Class 1A

DISTRICT 1

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at George-Little Rock

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Remsen St. Mary’s

Harris-Lake Park at South O’Brien

Marcus MMCRU at Newell-Fonda

Trinity Christian at Hartley HMS

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Remsen St. Mary’s

At Newell-Fonda

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Sioux City East

DISTRICT 2

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Whiting at Akron-Westfield

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Le Mars Gehlen

Siouxland Christian at Kingsley-Pierson

Sloan Westwood at Woodbury Central

Lawton-Bronson at River Valley

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Le Mars Gehlen

At Woodbury Central

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Sioux City Heelan

SUBSTATE 1 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At Le Mars

DISTRICT 3

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

North Union at West Bend-Mallard

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Lake Mills

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at West Hancock

North Iowa at Mason City Newman

Ruthven GTRA at Algona Garrigan

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Lake Mills

At Mason City Newman

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Clear Lake

DISTRICT 4

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Riceville at Saint Ansgar

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at West Fork

Ackley AGWSR at Rockford

Northwood-Kensett at Janesville

North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At West Fork

At Janesville

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

SUBSTATE 2 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At TBD

DISTRICT 5

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Clarksville at West Central

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Waterloo Christian at Tripoli

Don Bosco at Dunkerton

East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Gladbrook-Reinbeck

At Dunkerton

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Independence

DISTRICT 6

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Starmont at Elkader Central

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Wapsie Valley

Clayton Ridge at South Winneshiek

MFL MarMac at Edgewood-Colesburg

Lansing Kee at Turkey Valley

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Wapsie Valley

At Edgewood-Colesburg

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

SUBSTATE 3 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At West Delaware

DISTRICT 7

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Central City at North Cedar

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Easton Valley

Bellevue Marquette at Clinton Prince of Peace

Midland at Wapello

Morning Star Academy at Calamus-Wheatland

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Easton Valley

At Wapello

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Clinton

DISTRICT 8

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

WACO at Highland

Columbus Community at Winfield-Mount Union

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Springville

Fort Madison Holy Trinity at Danville

First round winner at Burlington Notre Dame

Lisbon at New London

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Springville

At Burlington Notre Dame

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

SUBSTATE 4 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At Maquoketa

DISTRICT 9

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Lone Tree vs. Cedar Valley Christian (at Springville)

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at North Linn

Iowa Valley at Hillcrest Academy

HLV at Alburnett

Belle Plaine at English Valleys

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At North Linn

At Alburnett

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Vinton-Shellsburg

DISTRICT 10

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Valley Lutheran at Colo-Nesco

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Grundy Center

Garwin GMG at Conrad BCLUW

Collins-Maxwell at Meskwaki

North Tama at Baxter

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Grundy Center

At Meskwaki

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At West Marshall

SUBSTATE 5 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At TBD

DISTRICT 11

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Tri-County at BGM

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Montezuma

Sigourney at Lynnville-Sully

Twin Cedars at Keota

Melcher-Dallas at North Mahaska

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Montezuma

At Keota

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Williamsburg

DISTRICT 12

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Mount Ayr

Murray at Wayne

Seymour at Moravia

Lamoni at Mormon Trail

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Mount Ayr

At Moravia

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Central Decatur

SUBSTATE 6 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At TBD

DISTRICT 13

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Martensdale-St. Marys

Southwest Valley at Lenox

East Union at Earlham

Bedford at Nodaway Valley

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Martensdale-St. Marys

At Earlham

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Interstate 35

DISTRICT 14

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Essex at Griswold

Clarinda Academy at Fremont-Mills

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Tri-Center

Sidney at East Mills

First round winner at Anita CAM

Stanton at Oakland Riverside

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Tri-Center

At Anita CAM

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Red Oak

SUBSTATE 7 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At Creston

DISTRICT 15

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner vs. Grand View Christian (at Saydel)

Audubon at Madrid

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ankeny Christian

IKM-Manning at Ogden

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Faith Baptist Bible College

At Ankeny Christian

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

DISTRICT 16

First Round — Friday, Feb. 12

Heartland Christian at West Monona

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

First round winner at Council Bluffs St. Albert

Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine

Westside Ar-We-Va at West Harrison

Exira-EHK at Boyer Valley

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

At Council Bluffs St. Albert

At West Harrison

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Lewis Central

SUBSTATE 8 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At TBD

Class 2A

DISTRICT 1

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Manson Northwest Webster at Carroll Kuemper

Missouri Valley at Ridge View

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Ida Grove OABCIG

First round winner at East Sac County

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

DISTRICT 2

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Hinton at West Sioux

Mapleton MVAOCOU at Cherokee

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Boyden-Hull

First round winner at Unity Christian

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

SUBSTATE 1 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At TBD

DISTRICT 3

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Sheldon at Central Lyon

Sibley-Ocheyedan at West Lyon

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Western Christian

First round winner at Rock Valley

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

DISTRICT 4

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Emmetsburg at Okoboji

Pocahontas Area at Sioux Central

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Spirit Lake

First round winner at Alta-Aurelia

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

SUBSTATE 2 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At TBD

DISTRICT 5

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Belmond-Klemme at Clarion CGD

Central Springs at Forest City

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Aplington-Parkersburg

First round winner at Garner GHV

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Hampton-Dumont-CAL

DISTRICT 6

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Union Community at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Waterloo Columbus at New Hampton

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Denver

First round winner at Osage

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

SUBSTATE 3 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At TBD

DISTRICT 7

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Oelwein at Jesup

Postville at North Fayette Valley

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Dyersville Beckman

First round winner at Waukon

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At West Delaware

DISTRICT 8

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Bellevue at Tipton

Cascade at Anamosa

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at West Branch

First round winner at Northeast

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

SUBSTATE 4 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At TBD

DISTRICT 9

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Wilton at Durant

West Liberty at Iowa City Regina

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Camanche

First round winner at Mid-Prairie

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At West Liberty

DISTRICT 10

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Mediapolis at Louisa-Muscatine

Van Buren County at Central Lee

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Pekin

First round winner at West Burlington

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

SUBSTATE 5 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At Muscatine

DISTRICT 11

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Davis County at Eddyville EBF

Cardinal at Williamsburg

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Albia

First round winner at Pella Christian

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Oskaloosa

DISTRICT 12

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Colfax-Mingo at Pleasantville

Chariton at Woodward-Granger

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Des Moines Christian

First round winner at Monroe PCM

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

SUBSTATE 6 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At TBD

DISTRICT 13

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

East Marshall at West Marshall

Hudson at South Hardin

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Dike-New Hartford

First round winner at Iowa Falls-Alden

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

DISTRICT 14

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Greene County at Southeast Valley

Eagle Grove at South Hamilton

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Roland-Story

First round winner at South Central Calhoun

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At TBD

SUBSTATE 7 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At Marshalltown

DISTRICT 15

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Interstate 35 at Central Decatur

West Central Valley at Guthrie Center ACGC

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Van Meter

First round winner at Panorama

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Adel ADM

DISTRICT 16

Quarterfinals — Monday, Feb. 15

Underwood at Clarinda

Shenandoah at Red Oak

Semifinals — Thursday, Feb. 18

First round winner at Avoca AHSTW

First round winner at Treynor

Final — Tuesday, Feb. 23

At Council Bluffs Lincoln

SUBSTATE 8 FINAL — Saturday, Feb. 27

At Atlantic

