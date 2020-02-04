Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Feb. 4, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Girls

5A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, 4A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 42

About six minutes into the game, the light came on. The tide turned. Pick your cliche.

After a quiet first period, Mallory McDermott erupted for 13 points in the second quarter and 13 more in the third.

Prairie (16-1, 12-0 MVC) overcame early deficits of 11-0 and 14-2, and did it quickly. The Hawks outscored Xavier (12-6, 10-2) through the rest of the half by a 27-4 margin and led, 29-18, at intermission.

» Full story: ‘Switch-flipper’ Mallory McDermott leads Prairie girls’ basketball past Xavier

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 75, Cedar Rapids Washington 51

City High senior guard Rose Nkumu scored a season-high 26 points for the Class 5A top-ranked Little Hawks.

Iowa City High (16-0, 11-0 MVC) used a 13-0 surge in the first half to build a commanding lead that eventually reached 32 points. Iowa State signee Aubrey Joens added 22 points for the Little Hawks.

For Nkumu, who will play college basketball at Marquette, the offensive outburst arrived on the heels of a 21-point effort in Saturday’s victorious showdown against No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling.

» Full story: Iowa City High’s Rose Nkumu posts season-high 26 points in girls’ basketball rout

4A No. 2 Marion 68, Dyersville Beckman 41

Kayba Laube hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Indians to an easy victory.

Riley Wright added 18 points for Marion (17-0), which was coming off a two-point win over fellow unbeaten Center Point-Urbana on Saturday. The Indians rolled to a 46-11 halftime lead, with the running clock in effect for the entire second half.

Kennedy Arens led Beckman (8-11) with 11 points.

— Jeff Johnson, The Gazette

Iowa City West 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32

The J-Hawks lost their 13th straight game Tuesday night at Jefferson High School.

Anna Prouty led with 16 points and Matayia Tellis added 13 points for the Women of Troy (9-7).

Hannah Hoeger had 10 points for Jefferson (2-16).

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 50, Iowa City Liberty 35

The Cougars led 12-3 after one quarter and 31-13 at halftime Tuesday night at Kennedy High School.

Ella Cadenhead had 11 points to lead a balanced attack for Kennedy (9-9).

Sam McPherson had 12 points to pace Liberty (2-14).

Linn-Mar 35, Dubuque Hempstead 34

The Lions pulled off a last-minute victory in Mairon.

Carly Printy had 10 points to lead Linn-Mar (6-11). Kaitlyn Brunson added nine points.

Riley Kay had 10 points and nine rebounds to pace Hempstead (10-8).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Senior 34

5A No. 8 Waterloo West 66, Dubuque Wahlert 52

Western Dubuque 64, Waterloo East 36

WAMAC

Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 37

DeWitt Central 48, Maquoketa 44

4A No. 2 Marion 68, Dyersville Beckman 41

Solon 71, South Tama 26

West Delaware 25, Mount Vernon 24

Williamsburg 65, Independence 29

RIVER VALLEY

Anamosa 62, North Cedar 33

Bellevue 55, Camanche 19

Durant 55, Tipton 47

3A No. 15 Monticello 62, Northeast 54

2A No. 9 West Branch 58, 3A No. 11 West Liberty 41

Wilton 54, Mid-Prairie 42

TRI-RIVERS

Calamus-Wheatland 40, Midland 29

Central City 49, Edgewood-Colesburg 35

Clinton Prince of Peace 46, Easton Valley 44

2A No. 12 Maquoketa Valley 49, Alburnett 36

2A No. 3 North Linn 69, 1A No. 11 East Buchanan 39

1A No. 15 Springville 72, Starmont 38

NORTHEAST IOWA

3A No. 2 Crestwood 72, Charles City 51

Hudson 47, New Hampton 42

Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 55, Decorah 39

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Lynnville-Sully 57, HLV 25

1A No. 5 Montezuma 76, BGM 9

1A No. 3 North Mahaska 51, Colfax-Mingo 11

Sigourney 63, Belle Plaine 18

UPPER IOWA

2A No. 5 MFL MarMac 62, Lansing Kee 42

North Fayette Valley 65, Clayton Ridge 31

Turkey Valley 54, South Winneshiek 13

West Central 45, Postville 37

OTHERS

Fairfield 50, Washington (Iowa) 26

Hillcrest Academy 45, Columbus Community 30

3A No. 14 Jesup 63, Aplington-Parkersburg 48

Union 41, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36 (OT)

Winfield-Mount Union 46, Lone Tree 38

Boys

2A No. 7 Dyersville Beckman 50, 3A No. 1 Marion 47

Beckman (15-3, 13-3 Wamac East) led the entire game with the exception of about a minute and 50 seconds midway through the fourth quarter. That’s when Connor Whalen scored off a pick-and-roll play to put Marion (15-2, 13-2) up for the very first time, 43-42.

But Mason White’s baseline drive put the Blazers back ahead with 2:57 to go, and they never trailed again. It was a 48-47 game with 10.6 left, with Luke Goedken’s layup after a press break providing the final score.

Beckman’s three losses this season have been by three points and two points (twice). That included a demoralizing buzzer-beater defeat in mid-January to Marion at Dyersville.

» Full story: Beckman boys’ basketball finally gets a close win, knocking off No. 1 Marion

4A No. 1 Iowa City West 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43

Top-ranked Iowa City West won its 11th straight game, downing Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday night in Iowa City.

Evan Brauns had 32 points to lead West (14-1). Tate Crane added 15 points.

Reajzuan Schockley had 13 points to lead Jefferson (5-10).

4A No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead 60, Linn-Mar 48

The Lions led 34-30 midway thorugh the third quarter, but the Mustangs pulled away late in Dubuque.

Nick Kaesbauer had 24 points and Michael Duax added 19 points for Hempstead (13-4).

John Steffen had 20 points to lead Linn-Mar (6-8).

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52, Iowa City Liberty 47

The Cougars led 29-19 at halftime and never trailed in the second half in North Liberty.

The Lightning (8-7) cut the lead to one, 39-38 at the start of the fourth quarter, but never got closer. Ethan O’Donnell had 19 points for Liberty.

Caleb Schlaak had 14 points and Josh White added 12 points for Kennedy (9-6).

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE

4A No. 6 Cedar Falls 57, 4A No. 3 Dubuque Senior 52

Western Dubuque 66, Waterloo East 64

WAMAC

Clear Creek Amana 66, Center Point-Urbana 64

2A No. 7 Dyersville Beckman 50, 3A No. 1 Marion 47

3A No. 5 Mount Vernon 69, West Delaware 48

Solon 71, South Tama 26

Vinton-Shellsburg 39, Benton Community 37

Williamsburg 65, Independence 29

RIVER VALLEY

Anamosa 66, North Cedar 60

2A No. 5 Camanche 72, Bellevue 37

Mid-Prairie 51, Wilton 42

Monticello 39, Northeast 20

Tipton 90, Durant 83

2A No. 9 West Branch 55, West Liberty 36

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 77, Maquoketa Valley 44

Calamus-Wheatland 71, Midland 58

Central City 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 61

1A No. 1 Easton Valley 49, Clinton Prince of Peace 43

2A No. 3 North Linn 87, East Buchanan 54

Springville 72, Starmont 30

NORTHEAST IOWA

Decorah 54, Crestwood 37

Waukon 66, Oelwein 57

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE

Belle Plaine 72, Sigourney 37

HLV 65, Lynnville-Sully 56

Keota 57, Iowa Valley 31

1A No. 8 Montezuma 79, BGM 44

UPPER IOWA

MFL MarMac 61, Lansing Kee 52

Postville 48, West Central 31

Turkey Valley 68, South Winneshiek 42

OTHERS

2A No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Jesup 43

Hillcrest Academy 55, Columbus Junction 36

Meskwaki 55, Garwin GMG 42

Union 43, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36