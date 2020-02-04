Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Feb. 4, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Girls
5A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, 4A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 42
About six minutes into the game, the light came on. The tide turned. Pick your cliche.
After a quiet first period, Mallory McDermott erupted for 13 points in the second quarter and 13 more in the third.
Prairie (16-1, 12-0 MVC) overcame early deficits of 11-0 and 14-2, and did it quickly. The Hawks outscored Xavier (12-6, 10-2) through the rest of the half by a 27-4 margin and led, 29-18, at intermission.
» Full story: ‘Switch-flipper’ Mallory McDermott leads Prairie girls’ basketball past Xavier
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 75, Cedar Rapids Washington 51
City High senior guard Rose Nkumu scored a season-high 26 points for the Class 5A top-ranked Little Hawks.
Iowa City High (16-0, 11-0 MVC) used a 13-0 surge in the first half to build a commanding lead that eventually reached 32 points. Iowa State signee Aubrey Joens added 22 points for the Little Hawks.
For Nkumu, who will play college basketball at Marquette, the offensive outburst arrived on the heels of a 21-point effort in Saturday’s victorious showdown against No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling.
» Full story: Iowa City High’s Rose Nkumu posts season-high 26 points in girls’ basketball rout
4A No. 2 Marion 68, Dyersville Beckman 41
Kayba Laube hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Indians to an easy victory.
Riley Wright added 18 points for Marion (17-0), which was coming off a two-point win over fellow unbeaten Center Point-Urbana on Saturday. The Indians rolled to a 46-11 halftime lead, with the running clock in effect for the entire second half.
Kennedy Arens led Beckman (8-11) with 11 points.
— Jeff Johnson, The Gazette
Iowa City West 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32
The J-Hawks lost their 13th straight game Tuesday night at Jefferson High School.
Anna Prouty led with 16 points and Matayia Tellis added 13 points for the Women of Troy (9-7).
Hannah Hoeger had 10 points for Jefferson (2-16).
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 50, Iowa City Liberty 35
The Cougars led 12-3 after one quarter and 31-13 at halftime Tuesday night at Kennedy High School.
Ella Cadenhead had 11 points to lead a balanced attack for Kennedy (9-9).
Sam McPherson had 12 points to pace Liberty (2-14).
Linn-Mar 35, Dubuque Hempstead 34
The Lions pulled off a last-minute victory in Mairon.
Carly Printy had 10 points to lead Linn-Mar (6-11). Kaitlyn Brunson added nine points.
Riley Kay had 10 points and nine rebounds to pace Hempstead (10-8).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
5A No. 7 Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Senior 34
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 50, Iowa City Liberty 35
5A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, 4A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 42
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 75, Cedar Rapids Washington 51
Iowa City West 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32
Linn-Mar 35, Dubuque Hempstead 34
5A No. 8 Waterloo West 66, Dubuque Wahlert 52
Western Dubuque 64, Waterloo East 36
WAMAC
Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 37
DeWitt Central 48, Maquoketa 44
4A No. 2 Marion 68, Dyersville Beckman 41
Solon 71, South Tama 26
West Delaware 25, Mount Vernon 24
Williamsburg 65, Independence 29
RIVER VALLEY
Anamosa 62, North Cedar 33
Bellevue 55, Camanche 19
Durant 55, Tipton 47
3A No. 15 Monticello 62, Northeast 54
2A No. 9 West Branch 58, 3A No. 11 West Liberty 41
Wilton 54, Mid-Prairie 42
TRI-RIVERS
Calamus-Wheatland 40, Midland 29
Central City 49, Edgewood-Colesburg 35
Clinton Prince of Peace 46, Easton Valley 44
2A No. 12 Maquoketa Valley 49, Alburnett 36
2A No. 3 North Linn 69, 1A No. 11 East Buchanan 39
1A No. 15 Springville 72, Starmont 38
NORTHEAST IOWA
3A No. 2 Crestwood 72, Charles City 51
Hudson 47, New Hampton 42
Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 55, Decorah 39
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Lynnville-Sully 57, HLV 25
1A No. 5 Montezuma 76, BGM 9
1A No. 3 North Mahaska 51, Colfax-Mingo 11
Sigourney 63, Belle Plaine 18
UPPER IOWA
2A No. 5 MFL MarMac 62, Lansing Kee 42
North Fayette Valley 65, Clayton Ridge 31
Turkey Valley 54, South Winneshiek 13
West Central 45, Postville 37
OTHERS
Fairfield 50, Washington (Iowa) 26
Hillcrest Academy 45, Columbus Community 30
3A No. 14 Jesup 63, Aplington-Parkersburg 48
Union 41, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36 (OT)
Winfield-Mount Union 46, Lone Tree 38
Boys
2A No. 7 Dyersville Beckman 50, 3A No. 1 Marion 47
Beckman (15-3, 13-3 Wamac East) led the entire game with the exception of about a minute and 50 seconds midway through the fourth quarter. That’s when Connor Whalen scored off a pick-and-roll play to put Marion (15-2, 13-2) up for the very first time, 43-42.
But Mason White’s baseline drive put the Blazers back ahead with 2:57 to go, and they never trailed again. It was a 48-47 game with 10.6 left, with Luke Goedken’s layup after a press break providing the final score.
Beckman’s three losses this season have been by three points and two points (twice). That included a demoralizing buzzer-beater defeat in mid-January to Marion at Dyersville.
» Full story: Beckman boys’ basketball finally gets a close win, knocking off No. 1 Marion
4A No. 1 Iowa City West 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43
Top-ranked Iowa City West won its 11th straight game, downing Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday night in Iowa City.
Evan Brauns had 32 points to lead West (14-1). Tate Crane added 15 points.
Reajzuan Schockley had 13 points to lead Jefferson (5-10).
4A No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead 60, Linn-Mar 48
The Lions led 34-30 midway thorugh the third quarter, but the Mustangs pulled away late in Dubuque.
Nick Kaesbauer had 24 points and Michael Duax added 19 points for Hempstead (13-4).
John Steffen had 20 points to lead Linn-Mar (6-8).
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52, Iowa City Liberty 47
The Cougars led 29-19 at halftime and never trailed in the second half in North Liberty.
The Lightning (8-7) cut the lead to one, 39-38 at the start of the fourth quarter, but never got closer. Ethan O’Donnell had 19 points for Liberty.
Caleb Schlaak had 14 points and Josh White added 12 points for Kennedy (9-6).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE
4A No. 6 Cedar Falls 57, 4A No. 3 Dubuque Senior 52
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52, Iowa City Liberty 47
Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 53
4A No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead 60, Linn-Mar 48
Iowa City High 64, Cedar Rapids Washington 58
4A No. 1 Iowa City West 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43
Western Dubuque 66, Waterloo East 64
WAMAC
Clear Creek Amana 66, Center Point-Urbana 64
2A No. 7 Dyersville Beckman 50, 3A No. 1 Marion 47
3A No. 5 Mount Vernon 69, West Delaware 48
Solon 71, South Tama 26
Vinton-Shellsburg 39, Benton Community 37
Williamsburg 65, Independence 29
RIVER VALLEY
Anamosa 66, North Cedar 60
2A No. 5 Camanche 72, Bellevue 37
Mid-Prairie 51, Wilton 42
Monticello 39, Northeast 20
Tipton 90, Durant 83
2A No. 9 West Branch 55, West Liberty 36
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 77, Maquoketa Valley 44
Calamus-Wheatland 71, Midland 58
Central City 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 61
1A No. 1 Easton Valley 49, Clinton Prince of Peace 43
2A No. 3 North Linn 87, East Buchanan 54
Springville 72, Starmont 30
NORTHEAST IOWA
Decorah 54, Crestwood 37
Waukon 66, Oelwein 57
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE
Belle Plaine 72, Sigourney 37
HLV 65, Lynnville-Sully 56
Keota 57, Iowa Valley 31
1A No. 8 Montezuma 79, BGM 44
UPPER IOWA
MFL MarMac 61, Lansing Kee 52
Postville 48, West Central 31
Turkey Valley 68, South Winneshiek 42
OTHERS
2A No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Jesup 43
Hillcrest Academy 55, Columbus Junction 36
Meskwaki 55, Garwin GMG 42
Union 43, Sumner-Fredericksburg 36