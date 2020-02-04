Iowa City High's Rose Nkumu posts season-high 26 points in girls' basketball rout

CEDAR RAPIDS — It was a game featuring future Division-I collegiate talent on both sides.

Iowa City High just had much more of it.

“Just attacking,” City High senior guard Rose Nkumu said after she scored a season-high 26 points for the Class 5A top-ranked Little Hawks in a 75-51 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball rout Tuesday night at Cedar Rapids Washington. “They were covering our shooters pretty well. … We know everybody on the team can shoot, so that really clears up the lane lines for me. Just being able to attack their defense and if I had it, shoot the layup. If I didn’t, kick it out to one of my teammates to knock down the shot.”

Iowa City High (16-0, 11-0 MVC) used a 13-0 surge in the first half to build a commanding lead that eventually reached 32 points. Iowa State signee Aubrey Joens added 22 points for the Little Hawks. For Nkumu, who will play college basketball at Marquette, the offensive outburst arrived on the heels of a 21-point effort in Saturday’s victorious showdown against No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling.

“She is taking it to the basket really, really strong and creating turnovers,” City High Coach Bill McTaggart said. “Her game is in transition and you saw that tonight.”

The City High post duo of Ella Cook and Eviyon Richardson clamped down defensively on Washington sophomore Hannah Stuelke, an Iowa commit who equaled a season-low in points scored this season with eight.

Another stiff test awaits the Little Hawks this Friday, when third-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie comes calling. The Hawks (16-1, 12-0) are no doubt still smarting from a surprising loss on Saturday at 4A No. 9 Waverly-Shell Rock.

“We are really looking forward to it,” Nkumu said. “They are a great team. … We have been looking forward to this matchup for a while now, and playing games like these down the stretch, especially getting closer to the state tournament and regional games, it really helps us prepare against those tough teams.”

Markea Jackson led the Warriors (9-9, 6-6) with 13 points.

Girls’ basketball

AT CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON

Class 5A No. 1 Iowa City High 75, Cedar Rapids Washington 51

I.C. HIGH (75): Ce-Ce Kelly-Harvey 0 0-0 0, Rose Nkumu 8 10-13 26, Georgia Kimm 0 0-0 0, Carey Koenig 0 2-2 2, Kelsey Joens 1 1-2 3, Eviyon Richardson 2 4-5 9, Mia Driscoll 1 0-0 2, Jae Dancer 0 0-0 0, Ayanna House 0 0-0 0, Andie Westlake 0 0-0 0, Ella Cook 2 2-2 6, Paige Rocca 2 0-0 5, Aubrey Joens 8 2-2 22, Anna Knoche 0 0-0 0, Lauren Koch 0 0-0 0, Kacie Earl 0 0-0 0, Totals 24 21-26 75.

C.R. WASHINGTON (51): Sydney Engledow 3 3-4 10, Aeri Thomas 0 0-0 0, Jaliea Havel 1 0-0 2, Marek McBride 2 1-2 7, Orianna Crusoe 4 1-1 9, Lucci O’Donnell 1 0-0 2, Markea Jackson 4 5-6 13, Hannah Stuelke 3 2-4 8, Deja Redmond 0 0-0 0, Totals 18 12-17 51.

Three-point goals — I.C. High 6 (A. Joens 4, Richardson 1, Rocca 1); C.R. Washington 3 (McBride 2, Engledow 1). Rebounds — I.C. High 33 (A. Joens 7, K. Joens 7); C.R. Washington 32 (Stuelke 16). Total fouls — I.C. High 13; C.R. Washington 16. Fouled out — None.

