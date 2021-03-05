Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Friday's schedule, score updates

The 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament semifinals wrap up Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, then Class 5A takes center stage Friday night with the first state championship game of the week.

Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.

TV, semifinals: none

Live stream, semifinals: IGHSAU Digital Network

TV, championships: Iowa PBS

Live stream, championships: IowaPBS.org

Thursday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (24-0) vs. No. 4 Nodaway Valley (24-0), 10 a.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (24-0) vs. No. 3 West Branch (21-1), Noon [Watch live]

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Algona Garrigan (24-1) vs. No. 4 Exira-EHK (24-0), 2 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Newell-Fonda (24-1) vs. No. 6 Montezuma (23-1), 4 p.m. [Watch live]

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Waukee (12-1) vs. No. 2 Johnston (18-1), 7 p.m. [Watch live]

Live updates