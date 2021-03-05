Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Friday's schedule, score updates

Bravettes players celebrate their win in their class 1A quarterfinal game with Saint Ansgar at the IGHSAU State Basketba
Bravettes players celebrate their win in their class 1A quarterfinal game with Saint Ansgar at the IGHSAU State Basketball Tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Montezuma won the game, 50-45. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament semifinals wrap up Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, then Class 5A takes center stage Friday night with the first state championship game of the week.

Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.

Girls’ state basketball coverage

» Maquoketa Valley players wear butterflies, all in memory of Anna

» Drama and friction behind, Taya Young and West Branch set for 2A semifinals

» Preview: A closer look at Friday’s games

» Thursday: Scores, stats, live game replays and more

» Brackets: Updated pairings, schedule and scores

 

Watch girls’ state basketball live

 

TV, semifinals: none

Live stream, semifinals: IGHSAU Digital Network

TV, championships: Iowa PBS

Live stream, championships: IowaPBS.org

 

Thursday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (24-0) vs. No. 4 Nodaway Valley (24-0), 10 a.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (24-0) vs. No. 3 West Branch (21-1), Noon [Watch live]

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Algona Garrigan (24-1) vs. No. 4 Exira-EHK (24-0), 2 p.m. [Watch live]

No. 2 Newell-Fonda (24-1) vs. No. 6 Montezuma (23-1), 4 p.m. [Watch live]

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Waukee (12-1) vs. No. 2 Johnston (18-1), 7 p.m. [Watch live]

 

Live updates

The Gazette

