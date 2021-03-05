Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Friday's schedule, score updates

The 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament semifinals wrap up Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, then Class 5A takes center stage Friday night with the first state championship game of the week.
Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.
Girls’ state basketball coverage
Watch girls’ state basketball live
TV, semifinals: none
Live stream, semifinals: IGHSAU Digital Network
TV, championships: Iowa PBS
Live stream, championships: IowaPBS.org
Thursday’s girls’ state basketball schedule
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (24-0) vs. No. 4 Nodaway Valley (24-0), 10 a.m. [Watch live]
No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (24-0) vs. No. 3 West Branch (21-1), Noon [Watch live]
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Algona Garrigan (24-1) vs. No. 4 Exira-EHK (24-0), 2 p.m. [Watch live]
No. 2 Newell-Fonda (24-1) vs. No. 6 Montezuma (23-1), 4 p.m. [Watch live]
CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Waukee (12-1) vs. No. 2 Johnston (18-1), 7 p.m. [Watch live]