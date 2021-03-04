Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: A closer look at Friday's games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Friday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa girls’ high school state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 2A semifinals

No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (24-0) vs. No. 4 Nodaway Valley (24-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Top players: Most of Maquoketa Valley’s attack goes through its three seniors — Ella Imler leads at 14.4 points and 4.5 assists per game, and Taya Tucker and Emerson Whittenbaugh provide 13 points and seven rebounds apiece. Junior Macy DeVault carries the load for Nodaway Valley, averaging 24.1 points per game. Senior Lexi Shike is good for a double-double per game (10.6 points, 12.9 rebounds).

Coaches: Scot Moenck is in his 15th year at Maquoketa Valley, where he has compiled a 273-76 record. He is 312-104 in 18 seasons overall. Brian Eisbach owns a 66-14 mark in three years at Nodaway Valley.

How they got here: Maquoketa Valley overcame a 15-5 deficit at the end of the first quarter, owning the last three periods and downing Rock Valley, 51-35, in Round 1. Nodaway Valley held off No. 5 North Linn, 53-47 in its state-tournament debut.

BC Moore computer projection: Maquoketa Valley by 2

» Maquoketa Valley players wear butterflies, all in memory of Anna

No. 3 West Branch (21-1) vs. No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (24-0)

Time: noon

Top players: Senior Sasha Koenig, a Bradley recruit, paces West Branch at 20.9 points and 5.4 assists per game. Three others average in double figures — junior Delaynie Luneckas (11.8 ppg, 9.9 rpg) and seniors Rylan Druecker (10.6 ppg) and Taya Young (10.0). Defense-oriented Dike-New Hartford is led by freshman Payton Petersen (14.1 points per game) and sophomore Ellary Knock (11.0 ppg), and has a key foreign exchange student in Paula Gonzalez.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Coaches: Jarod Tylee has compiled a 10-year record of 171-60 at West Branch. Bruce Dall owns a 190-48 mark in 10 years at DNH, and is 464-139 in 26 years overall, with a state title at Ackley AGWSR in 2009.

How they got here: Koenig registered 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists in West Branch’s 49-33 victory over No. 8 Grundy Center. DNH was slow out of the gate, but came on and defeated No. 10 Treynor, 44-36.

BC Moore computer projection: Dike-New Hartford by 23

» Drama and friction behind, Taya Young and West Branch set for 2A semifinals

Class 1A semifinals

No. 6 Montezuma (23-1) vs. No. 2 Newell-Fonda (24-1)

Time: 4 p.m.

Top players: Montezuma has four double-digits scorers, led by senior Elise Boulton at 17.1 points and 5.9 assists per game. Junior Shanae Wetering adds 11.6 points per game, and sophomore Mia Boulton (11.5) leads the state in 3-pointers, with 72. Senior Dylan Holland (10.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg) is the primary post presence. Newell-Fonda has weapons galore, with four double-digit scorers, led by senior Bailey Sievers, at 13.6 points per game. Junior Macy Sievers adds 12.9 points and 5.5 assists per contest.

Coaches: Janel Burgess is 88-10 in four years at Montezuma. Dick Jungers won state titles in 2015, 2019 and 2020. His record is 417-69 in 19 years at Newell-Fonda.

How they got here: Montezuma got 29 points from Elise Boulton in a 50-45 first-round win over No. 3 Saint Ansgar. Newell-Fonda exploded for 60 first-half points in an 88-47 rout of No. 7 Kingsley-Pierson.

BC Moore computer projection: Newell-Fonda by 20

» Montezuma’s Boulton bombers rank at the top of the state’s 3-point chart

Friday’s other games

Class 1A Semifinals

No. 1 Algona Garrigan (24-1) vs. No. 4 Exira-EHK (24-0), 2 p.m.

Class 5A Championship

No. 1 Waukee (12-1) vs. No. 2 Johnston (18-1), 7 p.m.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com