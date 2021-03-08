Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: TV, live stream, Monday's schedule, score updates

The 2021 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament tips off Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with six quarterfinal games on the schedule.
Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.
Boys’ state basketball coverage
» Predictions: Game-by-game, class-by-class picks
» Preview: A closer look at Monday’s games
» Feature: At North Linn, an incredible run of success
Watch boys’ state basketball live
TV: Mediacom MC22, Aureon, Long Lines, Premier Communications 450
Live stream: IHSSN.com
Mobile stream: Download the IHSSN app
Monday’s boys’ state basketball schedule
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 North Linn (25-0) vs. South Winneshiek (18-6), 10 a.m.
No. 3 Martensdale-St. Marys (24-0) vs. No. 5 Easton Valley (22-0), noon
No. 2 Lake Mills (25-0) vs. No. 6 Montezuma (22-2), 2 p.m.
No. 7 Grand View Christian (20-1) vs. No. 10 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3), 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Boyden-Hull (24-0) vs. South Central Calhoun (19-5), 6 p.m.
No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg (21-3) vs. Van Meter (17-6), 8 p.m.