Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: TV, live stream, Monday's schedule, score updates

The 2021 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament tips off Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with six quarterfinal games on the schedule.

Boys’ state basketball coverage

» Predictions: Game-by-game, class-by-class picks

» Preview: A closer look at Monday’s games

» Feature: At North Linn, an incredible run of success

Watch boys’ state basketball live

TV: Mediacom MC22, Aureon, Long Lines, Premier Communications 450

Live stream: IHSSN.com

Mobile stream: Download the IHSSN app

Monday’s boys’ state basketball schedule

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 North Linn (25-0) vs. South Winneshiek (18-6), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Martensdale-St. Marys (24-0) vs. No. 5 Easton Valley (22-0), noon

No. 2 Lake Mills (25-0) vs. No. 6 Montezuma (22-2), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Grand View Christian (20-1) vs. No. 10 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3), 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Boyden-Hull (24-0) vs. South Central Calhoun (19-5), 6 p.m.

No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg (21-3) vs. Van Meter (17-6), 8 p.m.

Live updates