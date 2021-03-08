Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: TV, live stream, Monday's schedule, score updates

Wapsie Valley players plays Bishop Garrigan in their Class 1A state championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Wapsie Valley players plays Bishop Garrigan in their Class 1A state championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The 2021 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament tips off Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with six quarterfinal games on the schedule.

Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.

Boys’ state basketball coverage

» Predictions: Game-by-game, class-by-class picks

» Preview: A closer look at Monday’s games

» Feature: At North Linn, an incredible run of success

 

Watch boys’ state basketball live

TV: Mediacom MC22, Aureon, Long Lines, Premier Communications 450

Live stream: IHSSN.com

Mobile stream: Download the IHSSN app

 

Monday’s boys’ state basketball schedule

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 North Linn (25-0) vs. South Winneshiek (18-6), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Martensdale-St. Marys (24-0) vs. No. 5 Easton Valley (22-0), noon

No. 2 Lake Mills (25-0) vs. No. 6 Montezuma (22-2), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Grand View Christian (20-1) vs. No. 10 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3), 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Boyden-Hull (24-0) vs. South Central Calhoun (19-5), 6 p.m.

No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg (21-3) vs. Van Meter (17-6), 8 p.m.

 

Live updates

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: Brackets, schedule for all 4 classes

At North Linn, an incredible run of basketball success

Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: A closer look at Monday's games

Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: The Gazette's predictions

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Starting March 14, COVID-19 vaccines to go to Linn County residents with medical conditions

Rural Iowa counties hit hardest in COVID-19's first year

1 killed, 3 injured in overnight crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

Welcome to Iowa. Some exceptions may apply

When can you get a COVID vaccine in Iowa? Check this chart to find out

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.