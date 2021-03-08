Prep Basketball

North Linn rolls in boys' state basketball opener, Dylan Kurt relishes chance to be a part of it

Lynx beat South Winneshiek in Class 1A quarterfinal, 77-52

North Linn's Dylan Kurt (22) drives to the hoop during the first quarter of their 1A quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Ar
North Linn's Dylan Kurt (22) drives to the hoop during the first quarter of their 1A quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, March 8, 2021. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — You asked Dylan Kurt about his knee and got an unexpected answer.

“Which one?” the North Linn wing said, after his top-ranked team beat South Winneshiek, 77-52, in a Class 1A state tournament opener Monday morning at Wells Fargo Arena.

Which one? Are you kidding?

It’s Kurt’s left knee that’s a mess, but tripping over a dog gate at his family’s home caused the right one to swell up some leading into this game. He said he popped a couple of Ibuprofen and powered through, just as he has most of this season.

“I’m just thankful for the doctors, my parents, everyone who has helped me,” he said. “Just really thankful to be out here.”

Kurt had 15 points here, one of four double-figures scorers for the Lynx (26-0). He also had a team-best five assists and four steals.

The 6-foot-2 junior had his right knee act up on him early this season, with it getting progressively worse. He was diagnosed with torn cartilage that was floating around in the knee and given two options: have surgery that would end the problem but also his season, or try an initial microscopic procedure that could allow him to return IF there was no pain or swelling, with a second surgery eventually necessary.

He opted for that second thing, returned in early February and has played in NL’s last 10 games.

“It actually feels really good,” Kurt said. “I’m confident moving out there. It’s great. They said we’d just have to wait and see, try it out and see what happens, if there would be any pain or swelling. There has been no pain, no swelling, so I’m incredibly grateful I’m out here, and I try to make the most of it.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a blessing to have him back,” said North Linn Coach Mike Hilmer. “Obviously he has been huge down the stretch for us. He gives us a second, third option offensively, though, well, we’ve got a lot of options, honestly. But his size just provides a matchup issue for people.”

North Linn’s defensive pressure provided an issue for South Winneshiek, turning the Warriors over 15 times in the first half and 22 times overall. The Lynx built a 43-27 halftime lead.

“I think turnovers are what killed us,” said South Winn’s Jacob Herold, who led his team with 15 points. “We kind of cut that down in the second half, but those turnovers, they really killed us. We watched film, that’s what we saw from them. They force turnovers. But I will admit they’re a lot faster in real life than they look on film.”

Tate Haugenbury had a game-high 19 points for North Linn, which plays Martensdale-St. Marys (25-0) in a 6 p.m. Wednesday semifinal. Ben Wheatley and Austin Hilmer added 13 points apiece.

Haughenbury and Wheatley are sophomores who were deep bench guys in their team’s run to the 2A championship game last season.

“It was nerve-wracking. I, for sure, was nervous,” Haughenbury said. “But it was a super fun experience, and I just want us to keep things moving down here.”

This was South Winn’s first trip to state since 1987, which made the loss sting just a little bit less. Not to say it was totally painless, though.

The Warriors got here by winning four prior postseason games: one in overtime and three more in which they won with fourth-quarter rallies.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Career Week: March 22-25th

Career week is a free virtual series of programming built to explore job opportunities in-depth, review trends and get inspired.

Register now
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Breakfast March 16th

The first business breakfast of 2021 kicks off with a look at workforce hiring and retention. How do we rebuild? Free to attend but registration is required.

Register
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now

“North Linn, they just kept bringing it, kept bringing it,” said Coach Blake Moen. “Unfortunately, we just couldn’t keep up. But proud of the guys from the beginning. They were ready to go.”

“It was awesome,” Herold said. “We’ve only had two other teams in school history make it down here. Just to be a part of that history really meant a lot to us. Going into our substate game, we talked about history. Before this game, I was like ‘Hey, history. Let’s go do it’ to the guys. The minute I stepped onto that floor, it was surreal right away. Once you get going, it was just another basketball game. But, yeah, this means a lot to us.”

SOUTH WINNESHIEK (52): Cael Kuboushek 0-1 0-0 0, Collin Wiltgen 3-9 1-2 7, Trey Kriener 5-8 0-0 12, Jacob Herold 6-11 2-2 15, Carson Wenthold 2-3 3-4 8, Keagen Streeter 3-8 1-2 8, Nick Holien 0-1 0-0 0, Evan Bushman 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Baumler 1-2 0-0 2, Brandon Frana 0-1 0-0 0, Dominic Sisneros 0-1 0-0 0, Dawson Wenthold 0-0 0-0 0. Team 20-46 7-10 52.

NORTH LINN (77): Cade Haughenbury 3-3 1-1 7, Tate Haughenbury 8-13 3-3 19, Ben Wheatley 4-9 5-8 13, Dylan Kurt 5-9 3-5 15, Austin Hilmer 5-13 1-4 13, Kaleb Kurt 2-2 0-0 5, Gunner Vanourney 0-0 0-0 0, Breckyn Betenbender 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Tate Collum 0-2 0-0 0, Ty Pflughaupt 1-1 1-1 3, Trey McEnany 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Van Etten 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Rechkemmer 1-2 0-0 2, Theo Boss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 14-22 77.

Halftime — North Linn 43, South Winneshiek 27. 3-point goals — South Winneshiek (5-15 (Kuboushek 0-1, Herold 1-2, C. Wenthold 1-2, Kriener 2-2, Wiltgen 0-2, Sisneros 0-1, Holien 0-1, Frana 0-1, Bushman 0-1, Streeter 1-2), North Linn 5-14 (Wheatley 0-2, D. Kurt 2-3, Hilmer 2-6, K. Kurt 1-1, Collum 0-2). Rebounds — South Winneshiek 31 (Kriener, Wiltgen 7), North Linn 25 (Wheatley, D. Kurt, T. Haughenbury 4). Total fouls — South Winneshiek 17, North Linn 11. Fouled out — None. Assists — South Winneshiek 11 (Herold 4), North Linn 15 (D. Kurt 5). Turnovers — South Winneshiek 22, North Linn 7.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Montezuma vs. Lake Mills, Iowa Class 1A boys state basketball quarterfinals

Photos: North Linn vs. South Winneshiek, Iowa Class 1A boys state basketball quarterfinals

Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: A closer look at Tuesday's games

Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: TV, live stream, Monday's schedule, score updates

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Starting March 14, COVID-19 vaccines to go to Linn County residents with medical conditions

Rural Iowa counties hit hardest in COVID-19's first year

Former Rockwell Collins President Kelly Ortberg retires from Raytheon Technologies

When can you get a COVID vaccine in Iowa? Check this chart to find out

University of Northern Iowa promises return to in-person education next fall

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.