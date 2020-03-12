IHSAA will restrict attendance for Friday's boys' state basketball tournament games

Friday’s Iowa high school boys’ state basketball championship games will take place with restricted attendance at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced.

All four championship games are scheduled for Friday. The policy also is in place for Friday’s Class 3A and Class 4A consolation games. Thursday’s remaining semifinal games have no changes.

Only team members, game officials, credentialed media members, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, and select school spectators will be allowed in, then will be asked to leave the facility once their game is complete.

The IHSAA said each school will be allowed 100 total entrants free of charge, including the “official team traveling party. The IHSAA recommends these entrants are immediate family members of your traveling party.”

All games will be broadcast by the Iowa High School Sports Network, which has a free live stream available. Fans who purchased tickets in advance will be refunded at the point of purchase.

“The IHSAA acknowledges these updates are inconvenient and unprecedented. The understanding of member schools and communities is sincerely appreciated,” the IHSAA statement read.

North Linn faces Boyden-Hull in the Class 2A title game at 3:45 p.m. In Class 1A, Wapsie Valley and Algona Garrigan are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Find updated pairings here.