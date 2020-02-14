Prep Basketball

IHSAA releases boys' basketball substate pairings in Class 3A and 4A

U.S. Cellular Center scheduled to hold substate final double-headers March 2 and 3

Prairie's Gabe Burkle (center) fights off Cedar Falls' Chase Courbat (left) and Carter Janssen (right) in the first half
Prairie's Gabe Burkle (center) fights off Cedar Falls' Chase Courbat (left) and Carter Janssen (right) in the first half at a high school boys' basketball game with Cedar Falls High School and Cedar Rapids Prairie at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa High School Athletic Association released official pairings Friday for all boys’ basketball substates in Class 3A and 4A.

The U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids will host a Class 3A substate final double-header March 2. Top seeds in the substates involved in that double-header are Marion (Substate 3) and Mount Vernon (Substate 4).

A 4A substate final double-header will be conducted the following night (March 3) at the U.S. Cellular Center. Waterloo West and North Scott are your top two seeds in one substate (Substate 3) and Cedar Falls and Dubuque Hempstead in the other (Substate 4).

Iowa City Liberty will host a 4A substate final that could include Iowa City West. Cedar Rapids Prairie is a number two seed in Substate 2, with the top seed being Dubuque Senior and the substate final being played at Clinton.

You can view all of the postseason pairings here https://www.iahsaa.org/basketball-2020-postseason-brackets/

.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

