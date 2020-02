Iowa high school boys' basketball 2020 brackets: 1A, 2A district seeds, pairings, schedule

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa High School Athletic Association released boys’ basketball postseason brackets Friday for Class 1A and 2A.

Teams were bracketed after coaches in each district awarded seeds for each team.

In 1A, Turkey Valley is the top seed in District 4. In District 5, top-ranked Easton Valley is the No. 1 seed, with Central City No. 2.

Alburnett is the top seed in District 6. Springville and Highland are the top two seeds, respectively, in District 7.

South Iowa Cedar League rivals Montezuma and Keota are the top seeds in District 10. Meskwaki Settlement School was awarded a No. 2 seed in District 11.

Top seeds in Class 2A include area teams North Linn (District 6), Dyersville Beckman (District 7), Monticello (District 8) and West Branch (District 10).

Substate champions advance to the state tournament.

Class 1A

DISTRICT 1

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) Akron-Westfield at (8) Marcus MMCRU, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

First round winner at (1) South O’Brien, 8 p.m.

(5) Le Mars Gehlen vs. (4) Kingsley-Pierson (at South O’Brien), 8 p.m.

(7) Trinity Christian at (2) George-Little Rock, 8 p.m.

(6) Hartley HMS vs. (3) Hinton (at George-Little Rock), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At South O’Brien, 8 p.m.

At South O’Brien, 6:30 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Sioux Center, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 2

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) West Bend-Mallard at (8) Storm Lake St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

First round winner at (1) Algona Garrigan, 8 p.m.

(5) Graettinger GTRA vs. (4) Fort Dodge St. Edmond (at Algona Garrigan), 6:30 p.m.

(7) Paton-Churdan at (2) Newell-Fonda, 8 p.m.

(6) Glidden-Ralston vs. (3) Harris-Lake Park (at Newell-Fonda), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Algona Garrigan, 8 p.m.

At Algona Garrigan, 8 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Pocahontas Area, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 1 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 1 champion vs. District 2 champion (at Spencer), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 3

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) Northwood-Kensett at (8) Central Springs, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

First round winner at (1) Lake Mills, 8 p.m.

(5) Mason City Newman vs. (4) Saint Ansgar (at Lake Mills), 6:30 p.m.

(7) Riceville at (2) West Hancock, 8 p.m.

(6) North Iowa vs. (3) Rockford (at West Hancock), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Lake Mills, 8 p.m.

At Lake Mills, 6:30 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Garner GHV, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) Elkader Central vs. (8) West Central (at Starmont), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

First round winner vs. (1) Turkey Valley (at MFL MarMac), 6:30 p.m.

(4) South Winneshiek at (5) Nashua-Plainfield, 8 p.m.

(7) Lansing Kee vs. (2) Janesville (at Nashua-Plainfield), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Tripoli at (3) MFL MarMac, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Nashua-Plainfield, 8 p.m.

At Nashua-Plainfield, 6:30 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At New Hampton, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 2 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 3 champion vs. District 4 champion (at Charles City), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) Clayton Ridge at (8) Starmont, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

First round winner at (1) Easton Valley, 8 p.m.

(5) Clinton Prince of Peace vs. (4) Maquoketa Valley (at Easton Valley), 6:30 p.m.

(7) Bellevue Marquette at (2) Central City, 8 p.m.

(6) East Buchanan at (3) Edgewood-Colesburg (at Central City), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Easton Valley, 8 p.m.

At Easton Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Cascade, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 6

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) Cedar Valley Christian at (8) Iowa Valley, 7 p.m.

(10) Valley Lutheran at (7) Dunkerton, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

9/8 First round winner at (1) Alburnett, 8 p.m.

(5) Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. (4) Wapsie Valley (at Alburnett), 6:30 p.m.

10/7 First round winner vs. (2) Don Bosco (at Belle Plaine), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Waterloo Christian at (3) Belle Plaine, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Alburnett, 8 p.m.

At Alburnett, 6:30 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Union, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 3 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 5 champion vs. District 6 champion (at TBD), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 7

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(8) Morning Star Academy at (9) Midland, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

First round winner at (1) Springville, 7 p.m.

(5) Calamus-Wheatland vs. (4) Lone Tree (at North Cedar), 6:30 p.m.

(7) Hillcrest Academy at (2) Highland, 7 p.m.

(6) Lisbon at (3) North Cedar, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Highland, 6:30 p.m.

At Highland, 8 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Iowa City West, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 8

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) Columbus Community at (8) Winfield-Mount Union, 7 p.m.

(10) Tri-County at (7) Sigourney, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

9/8 First round winner at WACO, 7 p.m.

(5) Wapello vs. (4) New London (at Burlington Notre Dame), 6:30 p.m.

10/7 First round winner at (2) Burlington Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

(6) Fort Madison Holy Trinity at (3) Pekin, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Burlington Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

At Burlington Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Mediapolis, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 4 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 7 champion vs. District 8 champion (at Iowa City West), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 9

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) Twin Cedars vs. (8) HLV (at English Valleys), 6:30 p.m.

(10) Moulton-Udell at (7) English Valleys), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

9/8 First round winner at (1) Montezuma, 8 p.m.

(5) Moravia vs. (4) North Mahaska (at Montezuma), 6:30 p.m.

10/7 First round winner at (2) Keota, 8 p.m.

(6) Lynnville-Sully vs. (3) BGM (at Keota), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Montezuma, 8 p.m.

At Montezuma, 6:30 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Williamsburg, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 10

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) Orient-Macksburg vs. (8) Mormon Trail (at Murray), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

9/8 First round winner at (1) Central Decatur, 8 p.m.

(5) Seymour vs. (4) Murray (at Nodaway Valley), 6:30 p.m.

(7) Wayne at (2) Nodaway Valley, 8 p.m.

(6) East Union vs. (3) Lamoni (at Central Decatur), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At East Union, TBD

At East Union, TBD

*If East Union, playing, at Central Decatur

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Interstate 35, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 5 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 9 champion vs. District 10 champion (at Knoxville), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 11

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) North Butler at (8) Clarksville, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

First round winner at (1) West Fork, 8 p.m.

(5) Ackley AGWSR vs. (4) Conrad BCLUW (at West Fork), 6:30 p.m.

(7) Garwin GMG at (2) Meskwaki, 8 p.m.

(6) North Tama vs. (3) Grundy Center (at Meskwaki), 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At West Fork, 8 p.m.

At West Fork, 6:30 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Aplington-Parkersburg, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 12

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) Southeast Warren at (8) Colo-Nesco

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

First round winner at (1) Madrid, 8 p.m.

(5) Ogden vs. (4) Baxter (at Madrid), 6:30 p.m.

(7) Melcher-Dallas at (2) Ankeny Christian, 8 p.m.

(6) Collins-Maxwell vs. (3) Grand View Christian (at Ankeny Christian), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Madrid, 8 p.m.

At Madrid, 6:30 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Ankeny, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 6 FINAL – Saturday Feb. 29

District 11 champion vs. District 12 champion (at Nevada), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 13

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(8) Clarinda Academy at (9) Essex, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

First round winner at (1) Mount Ayr, 8 p.m.

(5) Fremont-Mills vs. (4) Sidney (at East Mills), 6:30 p.m.

(7) Lenox at (2) East Mills, 8 p.m.

(6) Diagonal vs. (3) Bedford (at Mount Ayr), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Mount Ayr, 8 p.m.

At Mount Ayr, 6:30 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Red Oak, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 14

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) Griswold at (8) Southwest Valley, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

First round winner at (1) Martensdale-St. Marys, 7 p.m.

(5) Audubon at (4) Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7 p.m.

(7) Earlham at (2) Anita CAM, 8 p.m.

(6) Exira-EHK vs. (3) Stanton (at Anita CAM), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Martensdale-St. Marys, 7 p.m.

At Anita CAM, 7 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At West Central Valley, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 7 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 13 champion vs. District 14 champion (at Creston), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 15

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) Heartland Christian at (8) Ar-We-Va, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

First round winner vs. (1) Boyer Valley (at IKM-Manning), 6:30 p.m.

(5) Woodbine vs. (4) Logan-Magnolia (at Council Bluffs St. Albert), 6:30 p.m.

(7) Oakland Riverside at (2) Council Bluffs St. Albert, 8 p.m.

(6) West Harrison at (3) IKM-Manning, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Council Bluffs St. Albert, 6:30 p.m.

At Council Bluffs St. Albert, 8 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 16

First round – Monday, Feb. 17

(9) Whiting at (8) Woodbury Central, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

First round winner at (1) Remsen St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

(5) Ridge View at (4) River Valley, 7 p.m.

(7) West Monona at (2) Siouxland Christian, 8 p.m.

(6) Westwood vs. (3) Lawton-Bronson (at Siouxland Christian), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Woodbury Central, 8 p.m.

At Woodbury Central, 6:30 p.m.

Final – Thursday, Feb. 27

At Sioux City East, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 8 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 15 champion vs. District 16 champion (at Mapleton MVAOCOU), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

DISTRICT 1

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Sioux Center vs. (4) Unity Christian (at Rock Valley), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Mapleton MVAOCOU at (3) Rock Valley, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) West Sioux, 8 p.m.

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) Cherokee Washington (at West Sioux), 6:30 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Le Mars, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 2

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Alta-Aurelia vs. (4) Ida Grove OABCIG (at East Sac County), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Manson Northwest Webster at (3) East Sac County, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) South Central Calhoun, 8 p.m.

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) Southeast Valley (at South Central Calhoun), 6:30 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Manson Northwest Webster, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 1 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 1 champion vs. District 2 champion (at TBD), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 3

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Pocahontas Area vs. (4) Sheldon (at Sioux Central), 6:30 p.m.

(6) North Union at (3) Sioux Central, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) Boyden-Hull, 8 p.m.

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) Emmetsburg (at Boyden-Hull), 6:30 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Sheldon, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Central Lyon vs. (4) Okoboji (at West Lyon), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Sibley-Ocheyedan at (3) West Lyon, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) Western Christian, 8 p.m.

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) Spirit Lake (at Western Christian), 6:30 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Sibley-Ocheyedan, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 2 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 3 champion vs. District 4 champion (at MOC-Floyd Valley), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Eagle Grove vs. (4) Clarion CGD (at Garner GHV), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Belmond-Klemme at (3) Garner GHV, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) Osage, 6:30 p.m.

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) Forest City (at Osage), 8 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 6

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Jesup vs. (4) Sumner-Fredericksburg (at Denver), 6:30 p.m.

(6) New Hampton at (3) Denver, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) North Linn

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) Dike-New Hartford (at North Linn), 6:30 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Independence, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 3 FINAL – Saturday Feb. 29

District 5 champion vs. District 6 champion (at Cedar Falls), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 7

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) North Fayette Valley vs. (4) Postville (at Crestwood), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Oelwein at (3) Crestwood, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.

6/3 First round winner at (2) Waukon, 7 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Elkader Central, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 8

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Tipton vs. (4) Northeast (at Cascade), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Bellevue at (3) Cascade, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) Monticello, 8 p.m.

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) Iowa City Regina (at Monticello), 6:30 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Solon, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 4 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 7 champion vs. District 8 champion (at West Delaware), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 9

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Wilton vs. (4) Mid-Prairie (at Durant), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Louisa-Muscatine at (3) Durant, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) Camanche, 8 p.m.

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) Williamsburg (at Camanche), 6:30 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Davenport West, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 10

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) West Liberty at (4) Mediapolis, 8 p.m.

(6) Central Lee vs. (3) Danville (at Mediapolis), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) West Branch, 7 p.m.

6/3 First round winner at (2) West Burlington, 7 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Washington, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 5 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 9 champion vs. District 10 champion (at Muscatine), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 11

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Van Buren Community vs. (4) Cardinal (at Eddyville EBF), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Davis County at (3) Eddyville EBF, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) Albia, 8 p.m.

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) Chariton (at Albia), 6:30 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Centerville, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 12

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Woodward Academy vs. (4) Colfax-Mingo (at Pleasantville), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Interstate 35 at (3) Pleasantville, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) Van Meter, 8 p.m.

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) Woodward-Granger (at Van Meter), 6:30 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Dallas Center-Grimes, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 6 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 11 champion vs. District 12 champion (at TBD), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 13

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) East Marshall vs. (4) Monroe PCM (at Roland-Story), 6:30 p.m.

(6) West Marshall at (3) Roland-Story, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) Des Moines Christian, 8 p.m.

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) Pella Christian (at Des Moines Christian), 6:30 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Newton, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 14

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Waterloo Columbus at (4) Hudson, 7 p.m.

(6) Union at (3) South Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) Aplington-Parkersburg, 8 p.m.

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) South Hardin (at Aplington-Parkersburg), 6:30 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Iowa Falls-Alden, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 7 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 13 champion vs. District 14 champion (at Marshalltown), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 15

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Underwood vs. (4) Carroll Kuemper (at Guthrie Center ACGC), 6:30 p.m.

(6) West Central Valley at (3) Guthrie Center ACGC, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) Avoca AHSTW, 7 p.m.

6/3 First round winner at (2) Panorama, 7 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Harlan, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 16

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 17

(5) Red Oak vs. (4) Shenandoah (at Clarinda), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Missouri Valley at (3) Clarinda, 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 20

5/4 First round winner at (1) Treynor, 8 p.m.

6/3 First round winner vs. (2) Tri-Center (at Treynor), 6:30 p.m.

Final – Tuesday, Feb. 25

At Council Bluffs Jefferson, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 8 FINAL – Saturday, Feb. 29

District 15 champion vs. District 16 champion (at Council Bluffs Lincoln), 7 p.m.