Iowa Women's Basketball

Jada Gyamfi, junior-to-be at Johnston, commits to Iowa women's basketball

Her older sister will be a freshman at UNI

Urbandale's Jada Gyamfi drives into Cedar Rapids Prairie's Quinn Deahl during the first quarter of their Class 5A girls'
Urbandale’s Jada Gyamfi drives into Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Quinn Deahl during the first quarter of their Class 5A girls’ basketball regional final in 2019. Gyamfi, who will play her final two seasons at Johnston, announced her commitment to Iowa on Tuesday. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — The offer came last year. The answer came Tuesday.

Jada Gyamfi, a 6-foot-2 junior-to-be from Johnston, has announced her commitment to the University of Iowa women’s basketball program.

“They offered me last year, and I wanted to accept on the spot,” Gyamfi said. “I grew up a Hawkeye. My grandparents are Hawkeyes. My mom is a Hawkeye. It’s a part of me and my blood.”

But Gyamfi opted to wait, and the wait ended Tuesday.

“The last time I talked to (Iowa Coach) Lisa (Bluder) was a couple of weeks ago, and I figured no other college is going to fit me like Iowa,” she said.

Gyamfi played her first two seasons for Urbandale. She averaged 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore as the J-Hawks went 15-8.

She will join the Johnston Dragons — the defending Class 5A state champions — next season.

Gyamfi, who also was offered by Minnesota last week, joins Cedar Rapids Washington’s Hannah Stuelke in Iowa’s Class of 2022. They are AAU teammates for the All-Iowa Attack, along with 2021 Iowa commit Sydney Affolter.

Her older sister, Maya, will be a freshman at Northern Iowa next season.

Gyamfi intends to major in business or something in the medical field.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

