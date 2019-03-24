Cedar Rapids Washington freshman Hannah Stuelke commits to Iowa

IOWA CITY — When Hannah Stuelke was southbound toward Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, this wasn’t part of the plan.

“No, not at all,” she said. “This just felt like the right time.”

A freshman all-stater from Cedar Rapids Washington, Stuelke committed to join the University of Iowa women’s basketball team, shortly after the Hawkeyes defeated Missouri to nail down a spot in the Sweet 16.

She will enroll at Iowa in the fall of 2022 and is the youngest current commit to the program.

A versatile and agile 6-foot-1 post, Stuelke was one of 12,376 in attendance Sunday. She averaged 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds as Washington went 16-6 and reached the Class 5A regional finals last season.

“The atmosphere here today, it was amazing,” Stuelke said. “They’re such a great team, and I want to be a part of it.”

Stuelke was a 5A second-team all-state pick by the Iowa Press Sports Writers Association. She shared her news emotionally with the Iowa coaching staff shortly after the Hawkeyes cut down the nets.

