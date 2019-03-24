Prep Basketball

Cedar Rapids Washington freshman Hannah Stuelke commits to Iowa

She shares her news after Iowa advances to the Sweet 16

Cedar Rapids Washington’s Hannah Stuelke (44) looks to pass around Iowa City High’s Ella Cook (20) last season. Stuelke verbally committed Sunday to play women’s basketball at the University of Iowa. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — When Hannah Stuelke was southbound toward Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, this wasn’t part of the plan.

“No, not at all,” she said. “This just felt like the right time.”

A freshman all-stater from Cedar Rapids Washington, Stuelke committed to join the University of Iowa women’s basketball team, shortly after the Hawkeyes defeated Missouri to nail down a spot in the Sweet 16.

She will enroll at Iowa in the fall of 2022 and is the youngest current commit to the program.

A versatile and agile 6-foot-1 post, Stuelke was one of 12,376 in attendance Sunday. She averaged 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds as Washington went 16-6 and reached the Class 5A regional finals last season.

“The atmosphere here today, it was amazing,” Stuelke said. “They’re such a great team, and I want to be a part of it.”

Stuelke was a 5A second-team all-state pick by the Iowa Press Sports Writers Association. She shared her news emotionally with the Iowa coaching staff shortly after the Hawkeyes cut down the nets.

