Iowa vs. Iowa State women's basketball: Live score updates, how to watch

The annual Cy-Hawk women’s basketball game is Wednesday night in Ames as the Iowa State Cyclones (6-1) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2).
Iowa-Iowa State essentials
Time: 7 p.m. CT
TV: FS1
Watch online: Fox Sports Go
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network | Cyclone Radio Network
Listen online: TuneIn
Preview: Iowa women's basketball seniors look to make it 4-0 vs. Iowa State
Feature: Ashley Joens is an 'old-school baller' for Iowa State women's basketball
