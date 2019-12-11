Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa vs. Iowa State women's basketball: Live score updates, how to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones
The annual Cy-Hawk women’s basketball game is Wednesday night in Ames as the Iowa State Cyclones (6-1) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2).

Scroll down for live updates.

Iowa-Iowa State essentials

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Watch onlineFox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network | Cyclone Radio Network

Listen online: TuneIn

Preview: Iowa women's basketball seniors look to make it 4-0 vs. Iowa State

Feature: Ashley Joens is an 'old-school baller' for Iowa State women's basketball

Live updates

Click here if you’re unable to see the live updates on your device.

Iowa women's basketball seniors look to make it 4-0 vs. Iowa State

Iowa rolls past Clemson in Tania Davis' return to Carver

Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Clemson

Tania Davis returns to Iowa when Clemson visits for Big Ten/ACC Challenge

