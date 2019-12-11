For Iowa's women's basketball seniors, it's a 4-year sweep of Iowa State

AMES — Kathleen Doyle. Makenzie Meyer. Amanda Ollinger.

When it comes to this women’s basketball rivalry, just call them The Quad Squad.

The trio of Iowa seniors all played a major role as the Hawkeyes picked up their fourth consecutive win over Iowa State, 75-69, in front of an announced crowd of 10,196 Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.

“It’s really cool,” Meyer said. “Iowa State is such a great program, and wins at Hilton come few and far between.”

Doyle, Meyer and Ollinger became Iowa’s first senior class since 1990 to make it a four-year sweep against ISU.

“It’s a big deal to us,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. “If Iowa State wasn’t such a great program, it wouldn’t be such a big deal.”

The game was played hours after the death of William Fennelly, father of ISU Coach Bill Fennelly.

“I want to thank Coach Bluder and her staff and their players. They were incredible both before and after the game,” Coach Fennelly said. “Sometimes this rivalry can get over the top, but they couldn’t have been more gracious.

“I don’t want to take away from what Iowa did today. The story here should be about Iowa.”

The Hawkeyes (7-2) answered after watching a nine-point third-quarter lead evaporate. With the game tied 48-48 to open the fourth period, Iowa scored the first seven points — a pair of baskets by Monika Czinano and a 3-pointer from Tomi Taiwo — to reassert control.

ISU (6-2) got within four points on four occasions, but no closer.

Iowa won this one on the defensive end, holding the Cyclones to 31.9-percent shooting (22 of 69).

“We had a defensive focus,” Doyle said. “We know Hilton can get loud when (ISU) gets on a run. We were locked in defensively, and that helped keep the crowd tame.”

Doyle led the Hawkeyes with 21 points, Czinano added 20 and Meyer 18. But Ollinger, despite just two points, deserved the game ball as much as anybody on her 22nd birthday.

Ollinger grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds, to go with four assists, four steals and four blocks.

“I know my role,” Ollinger said. “Sometimes the ball happens to fall your way. I wanted to be aggressive. That’s all you can do. I just kind of jump and go after it.”

Taiwo was another unsung hero. After hitting just one 3-pointer in the first eight games this season, she was 3-for-4 from distance Wednesday and registered a career-high nine points.

“You see it in practice all the time,” Bluder said. “I can’t believe Tomi wasn’t shooting better (before tonight).”

Iowa City native Ashley Joens notched 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Cyclones, but shot 7 of 20 from the floor.

The Cyclones led 14-8 late in a grind of a first quarter, but Iowa warmed up in the second, hitting 9 of 12 field-goal attempts for a 36-29 halftime lead.

“They got up on us, and we had trouble scoring,” Joens said.

Joens scored nine points in ISU’s 12-3 run at the end of the third quarter to knot the game at 48, but Iowa’s experience — those seniors, you know — got it done at closing time.

“Their bench played better than our bench, and their senior guards gave us a lesson tonight,” Fennelly said.

The seed of a 4-0 career against Iowa State was planted in Doyle’s mind after the Hawkeyes won at Iowa City in 2016.

“Coach (Jan Jensen) said to me then, ‘That’s the first of four,’ Doyle said. “That’s probably too long to think about this, but yeah, it first crossed my mind when I was a freshman.”

IOWA 75, IOWA STATE 69

At Ames

IOWA (75): Amanda Ollinger 1-4 0-2 2, Monika Czinano 9-17 2-2 20, Makenzie Meyer 6-10 3-4 18, Alexis Sevillian 0-5 0-0 0, Kathleen Doyle 5-14 10-12 21, Gabbie Marshall 0-4 0-0 0, McKenna Warnock 2-2 0-0 5, Tomi Taiwo 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 26-60 15-20 75.

IOWA STATE (69): Ines Nezerwa 8-16 1-2 18, Kristin Scott 1-8 7-8 10, Rae Johnson 2-12 0-0 5, Ashley Joens 7-20 12-15 26, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw 3-8 1-2 8, Adrianna Camber 1-5 0-0 2, Nia Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Jade Thurmon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-69 21-17 69.

Halftime: Iowa 36, ISU 29. 3-point goals: Iowa 8-19 (Meyer 3-6, Sevillian 0-4, Doyle 1-2, Marshall 0-3, Warnock 1-1, Taiwo 3-3), ISU 4-20 (Nezerwa 1-3, Scott 1-6, Johnson 1-5, Joens 0-1, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-3, Camber 0-2). Team fouls: Iowa 20, ISU 17. Fouled out: Ollinger. Rebounds: Iowa 38 (Ollinger 20), ISU 48 (Joens 12). Assists: Iowa 17 (Meyer 5), ISU 11 (Johnson 6). Steals: Iowa 6 (Ollinger 4), ISU 4 (Joens 2). Turnovers: Iowa 13, ISU 13.

Attendance: 10,196.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com