Ohio State vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 7 Ohio State (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten) at No. 8 Iowa (13-4, 7-3) in men’s basketball

When/where: 6:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)

Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800) and WHO-AM (1040)

Satellite Radio: XM 195/Sirius 138

Series: Tied, 81-81

Morning line: Iowa by 5.5

Buckeyes data: Ohio State is on a three-game winning streak. It ascended six spots to No. 7 in the AP rankings Monday.

• The Buckeyes’ last game was a 79-62 home win over Michigan State Sunday, their biggest win over MSU since 1987.

• Through Tuesday, Ohio State led the nation in free throws made with 322. Senior guard CJ Walker has made his last 45 free throw attempts. The NCAA Division I record is 85, by Butler’s Darnell Archey.

• Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell leads the team in scoring (15.3 ppg) and rebounding (6.9). He has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games.

• Justin Ahrens has made 39 of 78 3-pointers. Each of the 25 shots he has taken over the last four games were treys. He scored 29 points against Iowa as a freshman two years ago in a 90-70 win in Columbus.

• Through Tuesday, the Buckeyes were fifth in the nation in points scored per 100 possessions.” We have an elite offense. We’re fifth in the country in offense, but our numbers, they’re not close to Iowa’s,” OSU Coach Chris Holtmann said this week. “We’ll need to be our best there at their place for sure.”

Hawkeyes data: It’s the first time Iowa has been in a meeting of two Top Ten teams from the Big Ten since the No. 3 Hawkeyes lost at No. 8 Maryland in 2016.

• The Hawkeyes have won their last nine home games against AP ranked teams.

• Iowa is coming off an 84-78 win over Michigan State Tuesday night at Carver. In that game, Iowa’s Luka Garza became the first player in Big Ten history to reach 2,000 points, 800 rebounds, 125 blocks and 100 3-pointers for a career, and is the first player from a major conference to do it since the 1992-93 season. Garza reached 2,000 points in 113 games, faster than any Big Ten player in the last 25 years.

• The Hawkeyes’ five turnovers against MSU were their fewest in a game since 2016. … Through Tuesday, Iowa ranked first nationally in points per 100 possessions and 117th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Iowa’s next game: Sunday at Indiana, at 11 a.m. (CT) on FOX