Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa is No. 8 in AP men's basketball rankings, Drake No. 25

Hawkeyes in top 10 for 11th straight poll

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) looks to block the shot of Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the Hawkeyes' 80-75 los
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) looks to block the shot of Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the Hawkeyes’ 80-75 loss to the Illini last Friday at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. (Holly Hart/Associated Press)

Iowa remained in the top 10 of Associated Press’ men’s basketball Top 25 Monday despite losing a second-straight game.

The Hawkeyes are No. 8 following their 80-75 loss at Illinois Friday, dropping one spot from last week. They have been in the top 10 for all 11 weeks of the poll, the first time they’ve done that since they were in the top 10 for the entirety of the 1986-87 season.

Iowa is sixth in the latest NCAA NET rankings, fifth in the KenPom.com rankings.

Iowa (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten) hosts Michigan State (8-6, 2-6) Tuesday at 6 p.m. (FS1).

Drake entered the Top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2007-08 season. The 16-0 Bulldogs are No. 25. They play Illinois State Monday night in Des Moines (6 p.m., ESPN3).

AP men's basketball Top 25: Feb. 1, 2021

1. Gonzaga (17-0)

2. Baylor (16-0)

3. Villanova (11-1)

4. Michigan (13-1)

5. Houston (15-1)

6. Texas (11-3)

7. Ohio State (14-4)

8. Iowa (12-4)

9. Oklahoma (11-4)

10. Alabama (14-4)

11. Tennessee (12-3)

12. Illinois (11-5)

13. Texas Tech (12-5)

14. Virginia (11-3)

15. Creighton (13-4)

16. Virginia Tech (13-3)

17. West Virginia (11-5)

18. Missouri (11-3)

19. Wisconsin (13-5)

20. Florida State (10-3)

21. UCLA (13-3)

22. Florida (10-4)

23. Kansas (11-6)

24. Purdue (12-6)

25. Drake (16-0)

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa men's basketball: Loss at Illinois hurt, but shouldn't leave a mark

Illinois holds off Iowa men's basketball, 80-75

Iowa vs. Illinois men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, more

Respectful animosity? Iowa men's basketball goes nose-to-nose with Illinois again

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa police body camera video sometimes revealing - if the public is allowed to see it

Keeping 6 feet distance a challenge now that Iowa schools are required to offer in-person learning

Scott County GOP chair called 'traitor,' ousted for saying Trump should be impeached

Cedar Rapids' efforts lead to lower flood insurance rates for property owners

Child pornography found on discarded laptop; Cedar Rapids man arrested

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.