Iowa is No. 8 in AP men's basketball rankings, Drake No. 25

Iowa remained in the top 10 of Associated Press’ men’s basketball Top 25 Monday despite losing a second-straight game.

The Hawkeyes are No. 8 following their 80-75 loss at Illinois Friday, dropping one spot from last week. They have been in the top 10 for all 11 weeks of the poll, the first time they’ve done that since they were in the top 10 for the entirety of the 1986-87 season.

Iowa is sixth in the latest NCAA NET rankings, fifth in the KenPom.com rankings.

Iowa (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten) hosts Michigan State (8-6, 2-6) Tuesday at 6 p.m. (FS1).

Drake entered the Top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2007-08 season. The 16-0 Bulldogs are No. 25. They play Illinois State Monday night in Des Moines (6 p.m., ESPN3).

AP men's basketball Top 25: Feb. 1, 2021

1. Gonzaga (17-0)

2. Baylor (16-0)

3. Villanova (11-1)

4. Michigan (13-1)

5. Houston (15-1)

6. Texas (11-3)

7. Ohio State (14-4)

8. Iowa (12-4)

9. Oklahoma (11-4)

10. Alabama (14-4)

11. Tennessee (12-3)

12. Illinois (11-5)

13. Texas Tech (12-5)

14. Virginia (11-3)

15. Creighton (13-4)

16. Virginia Tech (13-3)

17. West Virginia (11-5)

18. Missouri (11-3)

19. Wisconsin (13-5)

20. Florida State (10-3)

21. UCLA (13-3)

22. Florida (10-4)

23. Kansas (11-6)

24. Purdue (12-6)

25. Drake (16-0)