Iowa Men's Basketball

Michigan State vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, where to watch online

Only one of the two teams is ranked, and it's not the usual one

Michigan State's Aaron Henry, left, pressures Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketb
Michigan State’s Aaron Henry, left, pressures Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 78-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

What: Michigan State (8-6, 2-6 Big Ten) at No. 8 Iowa (12-4, 6-3) in men’s basketball

When/where: 6:07 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: FS1 (Kevin Kugler, Nick Bahe)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040)

Series: Michigan State leads, 76-55

Spartans data: Michigan State has won its last five games against Iowa, and five of the last six in Iowa City.

• This is the third road game for MSU in six days. The Spartans are fresh off a 79-62 loss at Ohio State Sunday in which they shot 32.1 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from 3-point distance.

• Aaron Henry, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, leads MSU in scoring with 13.1 points per game. He is the only Spartan averaging double-figures in Big Ten play.

• MSU’s 67-37 loss at Rutgers last Thursday marked its lowest point total since it lost 43-36 at Iowa in 2008.

• The Spartans made just 12 of 57 3-pointers during their current three-game losing streak.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has a two-game losing streak, its first of the season.

• The Hawkeyes have been in the AP top 10 for 11 consecutive polls, the first time that’s happened since the 1986-87 season when they were there the entire season.

• The last time a ranked Iowa team played an unranked Michigan State team was in 2006. 

• Hawkeyes Coach Fran McCaffery is 3-14 against Michigan State.

• Iowa is averaging 19.8 more points per game in Big Ten play than Michigan State.

• In conference games, Iowa is first in points per game, 3-pointers, 3-point percentage, rebounds, assists and assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Luka Garza needs 18 points to become Iowa’s second 2,000-point scorer. His 26.4 points per game leads everyone in the nation by at least 3.5 points. Garza can become the first Hawkeye to finish first in that category nationally since Murray Wier’s 21.0 ppg in 1947-48. The only Big Ten player to do it in the last half-century was Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1993-94.

Iowa’s next game: No. 7 Ohio State in Iowa City Thursday, at 6 p.m.

 

