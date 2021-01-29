Iowa vs. Illinois men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, more

What: No. 7 Iowa (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten) at No. 19 Illinois (10-5, 6-3) in men’s basketball

When/where: 8 p.m., State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

TV: FS1 (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040)

Satellite Radio: XM 83/Sirius 83

Series: Illinois leads, 86-76

Morning Line: Illinois by 2

Hawkeyes data: This is Iowa’s first game in eight days after an 81-69 home loss to Indiana ended the Hawkeyes’ five-game winning streak.

• The Hawkeyes haven’t lost two straight games since they closed last season with a loss at Illinois. That ended Iowa’s five-game winning streak over the Illini.

• Luka Garza leads the nation in scoring with 26.9 points per game, four points more than anyone else who qualifies for the national rankings.

• Jordan Bohannon has made his last 22 free throw attempts against Illinois.

• Iowa has been in the AP poll’s top 10 for 10 straight weeks, the first time that’s happened since the 1988-89 season.

• This is the first time Iowa has three players with 1,000 career points (Garza, Bohannon, Joe Wieskamp) at the same time since Chris Kingsbury, Kenyon Murray and Jess Settles in 1995-96.

Illini data: Illinois has had an even-longer layoff than Iowa, not having played since a 79-65 home win over Penn State last Tuesday.

• The Illini have lost twice at home, to Maryland and Ohio State.

• Illinois is 19th in the AP Top 25, but is seventh in the NCAA NET rankings and Sagarin ratings, and eight in the KenPom.com ratings.

• Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu averages 21.7 points per game. He has nine games of 22 points or more, second in the nation to Garza’s 12.

• Sophomore center Cockburn is averaging a Big Ten-best 11.2 rebounds. He has six straight double-doubles, averaging 17.3 points and 11.7 rebounds in that time. His 11 double-doubles is tied for the national-lead with Charles Bassey of Western Kentucky.

• Cockburn and Dosunmu have 177 points apiece (19.7 ppg) in Big Ten action.

• The Illini’s rotation has players from Jamaica (Cockburn), Puerto Rico (freshman guard Andre Curbelo, who averages 5.4 assists in Big Ten games), and the nation of Georgia (Giorgi Bezhanishvili).

Iowa’s next game: Tuesday at home against Michigan State