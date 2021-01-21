Hawkeyes freeze up, get iced by Indiana, 81-69

IOWA CITY — Oh, it was frigid in Carver-Hawkeye Arena between Thursday between 9:15 and 10 p.m.

Indiana played tight, physical, effective defense Thursday night and knocked Iowa out of what would have been a share of first-place in the Big Ten men’s basketball standings.

The Hoosiers muscled up and muscled out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena with an 81-69 victory over the No. 4 Hawkeyes. They hollered in joy all the way from the court to their locker room afterward.

Iowa went from the 12-minute mark of the game to the 1-minute mark without a basket. In that time, the Hawkeyes missed 12 straight shots and their 53-44 lead turned into a 73-61 deficit.

Iowa slipped to 6-2 in the Big Ten, a game behind first-place Michigan, and 12-3 overall. Indiana improved to 4-4, 9-6.

It was the Hawkeyes’ first home loss of the season and ended their 5-game winning streak. They hadn’t won in Carver by less than 13 points in their nine home tilts.

Iowa came in as the nation’s second-best offense with 92.2 points per game. But it managed just four fast-break points and failed to cash in on a 46-32 rebounding advantage.

The Hawkeyes came in leading the Big Ten in 3-pointers per game with 10.3 but made just 5 in 23 tries, none in the second half until Luka Garza hit one with 27 seconds left. Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon was 0-of-8. Indiana entered last in the league in 3s, but sank eight.

Freshman forward Keegan Murray started the second half for Iowa because guard CJ Fredrick had a lower leg injury suffered earlier in the game and didn’t return. Murray got six points in the first 5:03 of the half before picking up his third foul.

The first half had a racehorse scoring pace for a while, then settled into something significantly slower.

Iowa didn’t score in the last 2:35 of the half after it was up 37-28, its largest lead before the break. Indiana shot six free throws in that 2:35, but converted only three to trail 37-31 at halftime.

The Hoosiers led for only 50 seconds in the half, at 14-13 and 16-15. With the game tied at 18, Wieskamp totaled seven points over three possessions. He hit a jumper, stole the ball and dunked it, then hit a 3-pointer. All that occurred in a 44-second stretch.

Indiana pulled back within 27-26, but Iowa went on a 10-2 run to open it up.

Wieskamp and Garza had 15 points apiece to account for 81 percent of the Hawkeyes’ scoring in the first half. Wieskamp also had 6 rebounds and 2 steals in the first 20 minutes.

Iowa shot 51.7 percent from the field in the half, but was just 4-of-13 from 3-point distance. Wieskamp was 3-of-4, but his teammates were a combined 1-of-9.

Luka Garza had a game-high 28 points for Iowa. Joe Wieskamp scored 16, all but one of those in the first half. Wieskamp had a career-high 12 rebounds. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points.

The Hawkeyes (13-2) aren’t scheduled to play again until Jan. 29 when they are at Illinois.

