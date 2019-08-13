Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
 

Tyler Cook signs 2-way contract with Denver Nuggets

Former Iowa forward can spend up to 45 days in NBA this season

Iowa forward Tyler Cook celebrates against Illinois in a Big Ten tournament game at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)
Former Iowa men’s basketball forward Tyler Cook has signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets, the NBA team announced Tuesday.

Two-way contracts — first offered in the 2017 offseason — allow players to spend up to 45 days with their NBA team while playing most of the season in the NBA G League. Each team is allowed two, in addition to its 15 full-time roster spots.

Cook played in three games for Denver’s NBA Summer League team, averaging 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.3 minutes.

The Nuggets, unlike most teams, do not have a direct G League affiliate, so it’s not clear which team Cook will play for this season when he’s not with Denver. Former Iowa State guard Monte Morris played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce when he was signed to a two-way contract with Denver, but other Nuggets have been assigned to the Rio Grand Valley Vipers, Capital City Go-Go and Delaware Blue Coats.

Cook averaged team-highs of 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for Iowa as a junior last season, and scored 1,315 points in his career. He declared for the NBA Draft and signed a partially guaranteed contract with Denver in June.

