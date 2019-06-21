Tyler Cook has partially guaranteed contract with Denver Nuggets

Tyler Cook’s agent says the former Iowa Hawkeyes forward has signed a partially guaranteed contract with the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.

What that typically means for undrafted free agents is they get an invitation to preseason training camp, but with no assurance of earning a roster spot. Cook left Iowa this spring after his junior season to become an NBA draft early-entry candidate, but wasn’t selected in Thursday’s draft.

Chris Emens of Octagon, the sports-management agency representing Cook, said via email that Cook “suffered a high ankle sprain in a workout with the Detroit Pistons, so unfortunately he will be unable to play Summer League.”

Cook worked out in Detroit on June 6. The Las Vegas Summer League is July 5-15.

Cook had team-highs of 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for Iowa last season, and scored 1,315 points in his career.

