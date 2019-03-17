NCAA tournament bracket: Iowa is a No. 10-seed, Iowa State gets No. 6-seed

It’s time for March Madness. The 2019 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament bracket was unveiled Sunday afternoon, and now our focus can turn toward the games.

Before getting to the pairings, a couple of Iowa-related notes:

• Iowa and Iowa State both got lower seeds than most bracketologists were predicting Sunday morning. Iowa was pegged as a No. 8 seed on most national websites, but is a No. 10 and will face No. 7-seed Cincinnati in the first round. Iowa State was a popular No. 5-seed pick, but settles for a No. 6-seed, where it will face No. 11-seed Ohio State in the first round. The Hawkeyes are No. 37 on the complete seed list, meaning they're the highest-ranked 10. ISU is No. 24, the lowest-ranked 6.

• Looking ahead. Obviously both teams will likely require second-round upsets (Tennessee in Iowa’s bracket, Houston in Ohio State’s) to advance to the Sweet 16, but if the Cyclones do, they might end up with a bit of home-court advantage in the regionals. Iowa State is in the Midwest Region, where Sprint Center in Kansas City is the host. Otherwise known as Hilton South, where ISU fans flock every March for the Big 12 tournament, an event the Cyclones just won for the fourth time in six years. If the other seeds hold to form, Kentucky’s passionate fan base might have a worthy opponent. Iowa is in the South Region, hosted in Louisville, Ky.

• For fans watching the Hawkeyes and Cyclones on TV at home who also want to take in the first or second-round action in Des Moines, you’re in luck. Iowa and Iowa State will play first-round games on Friday and, if they advance, second-round games on Sunday. The action in Des Moines takes place Thursday and Saturday.

• The state of Michigan is about to flock to Iowa’s capital city. Both Michigan and Michigan State are No. 2 seeds and will head to Des Moines. Another Big Ten team, Minnesota, is a No. 10-seed in Des Moines, where it will face No. 7-seed Louisville. That pairs Gophers head coach Richard Pitino against the school that fired his father, Rick.

• Now, the bracket. A printable version is available here.

East Region

At Columbia, S.C. – Friday

No. 1 Duke (29-5) vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/ North Dakota State

No. 8 Virginia Commonwealth (25-7) vs. No. 9 Central Florida (23-8)

At San Jose – Friday

No. 5 Mississippi State (23-10) vs. No. 12 Liberty (28-6)

No. 4 Virginia Tech (24-8) vs. No. 13 Saint Louis (23-12)

At Jacksonville, Fla. – Thursday

No. 6 Maryland (22-10) vs. No. 11 Belmont/11 Temple

No. 3 Louisiana State (26-6) vs. No. 14 Yale (22-7)

At Des Moines – Thursday

No. 7 Louisville (20-13) vs. No. 10 Minnesota (21-13)

No. 2 Michigan State (28-6) vs. No. 15 Bradley (20-14)

South Region

At Columbia, S.C. – Friday

No. 1 Virginia (29-3) vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb (23-11)

No. 8 Mississippi (20-12) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (19-13)

At San Jose, Calif. – Friday

No. 5 Wisconsin (23-10) vs. No. 12 Oregon (23-12)

No. 4 Kansas State (25-8) vs. No. 13 UC Irvine (30-5)

At Hartford, Conn. – Thursday

No. 6 Villanova (25-9) vs. No. 11 Saint Mary’s (22-11)

No. 3 Purdue (23-9) vs. No. 14 Old Dominion (26-8)

At Columbus, Ohio – Friday

No. 7 Cincinnati (28-6) vs. No. 10 Iowa (22-11)

No. 2 Tennessee (29-5) vs. No. 15 Colgate (24-10)

Midwest Region

At Columbus, Ohio – Friday

No. 1 North Carolina (27-6) vs. No. 16 Iona (17-15)

No. 8 Utah State (28-6) vs. No. 9 Washington (26-8)

At Salt Lake City, Utah – Thursday

No. 5 Auburn (26-9) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (30-4)

No. 4 Kansas (25-9) vs. No. 13 Northeastern (23-10)

At Tulsa, Okla. – Friday

No. 6 Iowa State (23-11) vs. No. 11 Ohio State (19-14)

No. 3 Houston (31-3) vs. No. 14 Georgia State (24-9)

At Jacksonville, Fla. – Thursday

No. 7 Wofford (29-4) vs. No. 10 Seton Hall (20-13)

No. 2 Kentucky (27-6) vs. 15 Abilene Christian (27-6)

West Region

At Salt Lake City, Utah – Thursday

No. 1 Gonzaga (30-3) vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M

No. 8 Syracuse (20-13) vs. No. 9 Baylor (19-13)

At Hartford, Conn.

No. 5 Marquette (24-9) vs. No. 12 Murray State (27-4)

No. 4 Florida State (27-7) vs. No. 13 Vermont (27-6)

At Tulsa, Okla. – Friday

No. 6 Buffalo (31-3) vs. No. 11 Arizona State/St. John’s

No. 3 Texas Tech (26-6) vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky (26-8)

At Des Moines – Thursday

No. 7 Nevada (29-4) vs. No. 10 Florida (19-15)

No. 2 Michigan (28-6) vs. No. 15 Montana (26-8)