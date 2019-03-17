Iowa, Iowa State bracketology: NCAA tournament projections on Selection Sunday

Happy Selection Sunday, everyone. By Sunday night, we’ll have a complete NCAA Division I men’s basketball bracket.

Ahead of Sunday’s 5 p.m. selection show, let’s take a look at the current prospects and projections for Iowa and Iowa State.

Iowa

The Hawkeyes will get an at-large bid to the Big Dance after a two-year hiatus.

RANKINGS

The committee will consider a number of computer rankings, including the NCAA Evaluation Tool (or NET). Here’s where Iowa stands, with links to view the full rankings and learn more about how they’re calculated.

NET: 43

KPI: 46

Strength of Record: 27

ESPN BPI: 37

KenPom: 36

Sagarin: 42

WINS AND LOSSES BY QUADRANT

The NET is also used to determine four quadrants on a team’s schedule to sort wins and losses based on the opponent’s ranking and the location of the game. Quadrant 1 wins matter the most, as do Quadrant 4 losses.

Quadrant 1: Home vs. Nos. 1-30, Neutral vs. Nos. 1-50, Away vs. Nos. 1-75

4-10

Wins: vs. Michigan, vs. Iowa State, at Penn State, at Indiana

Losses: at Michigan State, vs. Michigan State, vs. Michigan (neutral), at Purdue, at Wisconsin, vs. Wisconsin, vs. Maryland, at Nebraska, at Ohio State, at Minnesota

Quadrant 2: Home vs. Nos. 31-55, Neutral vs. Nos. 51-75, Away vs. Nos. 76-100

7-0

Wins: vs. Nebraska, vs. Indiana, vs. Ohio State, vs. Oregon (neutral), at Northwestern, at Rutgers, vs. Connecticut (neutral)

Losses: none

Quadrant 3: Home vs. Nos. 76-160, Neutral vs. Nos. 101-200, Away vs. Nos. 136-200

5-1

Wins: vs. Northwestern, vs. Illinois, vs. Illinois (neutral), vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Northern Iowa (neutral)

Losses: vs. Rutgers

Quadrant 4: Home vs. No. 161+, Neutral vs. No. 201+, Away vs. No. 241+

6-0

Wins: vs. Green Bay, vs. UMKC, vs. Western Carolina, vs. Bryant, vs. Alabama State, vs. Savannah State

Losses: none

Average NET win: 134

Average NET loss: 33

Read more Iowa limps into NCAA tournament, but will be there

OTHER DATA

Road record: 4-6

Strength of schedule: 86

Non-conference strength of schedule: 302

SELECTION SUNDAY BRACKETOLOGY

Now, where do bracketologists see the Hawkeyes landing as of Sunday morning?

Joe Lunardi, ESPN: No. 8-seed vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (at Columbia, S.C.)

Howie Schwab, Fox Sports: No. 9-seed vs. No. 8 Syracuse

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: No. 8-seed vs. No. 9 VCU (at Columbia, S.C.)

Dave Ommen, NBC Sports: No. 8-seed vs. No. 9 Utah State (at Jacksonville, Fla.)

Shelby Mast, USA TODAY Sports: No. 8-seed vs. No. 9 Utah State (at Columbus, Ohio)

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report: No. 9-seed vs. No. 8 Central Florida

Iowa State

The Cyclones (23-11) receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament by winning the Big 12 tournament, though they would have been an at-large lock had they lost.

RANKINGS

The committee will consider a number of computer rankings, including the NCAA Evaluation Tool (or NET). Here’s where Iowa State stands, with links to view the full rankings and learn more about how they’re calculated.

NET: 21

KPI: 18

Strength of Record: 26

ESPN BPI: 15

KenPom: 16

Sagarin: 15

WINS AND LOSSES BY QUADRANT

The NET is also used to determine four quadrants on a team’s schedule to sort wins and losses based on the opponent’s ranking and the location of the game. Quadrant 1 wins matter the most, as do Quadrant 4 losses.

Quadrant 1: Home vs. Nos. 1-30, Neutral vs. Nos. 1-50, Away vs. Nos. 1-75

8-7

Wins: at Texas Tech, vs. Kansas (neutral), vs. Kansas State (neutral), at Kansas State, at Mississippi, at Oklahoma, vs. Kansas, vs. Baylor (neutral)

Losses: vs. Texas Tech, at Kansas, at Texas, at Baylor, vs. Kansas State, at Iowa, at TCU

Quadrant 2: Home vs. Nos. 31-55, Neutral vs. Nos. 51-75, Away vs. Nos. 76-100

3-4

Wins: vs. Oklahoma, vs. Texas, at Oklahoma State

Losses: vs. Baylor, vs. TCU, vs. Arizona (neutral), at West Virginia

Quadrant 3: Home vs. Nos. 76-160, Neutral vs. Nos. 101-200, Away vs. Nos. 136-200

6-0

Wins: vs. Missouri, vs. Oklahoma State, vs. West Virginia, vs. Illinois (neutral), vs. San Diego State (neutral), vs. Drake (neutral)

Losses: none

Quadrant 4: Home vs. No. 161+, Neutral vs. No. 201+, Away vs. No. 241+

6-0

Wins: vs. Omaha, vs. North Dakota State, vs. Texas Southern, vs. Eastern Illinois, vs. Alabama State, vs. Southern

Losses: none

Average NET win: 112

Average NET loss: 47

Read more Iowa State completes rapid turnaround with Big 12 tournament title

OTHER DATA

Road record: 4-6

Strength of schedule: 18

Non-conference strength of schedule: 115

SELECTION SUNDAY BRACKETOLOGY

Now, where do bracketologists see the Cyclones landing as of Sunday morning.

Joe Lunardi, ESPN: No. 5-seed vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (at San Jose)

Howie Schwab, Fox Sports: No. 5-seed vs. No. 12 Davidson

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: No. 5-seed vs. No. 12 Saint Mary’s (at San Jose)

Dave Ommen, NBC Sports: No. 4-seed vs. No. 13 Northeastern (at Hartford, Conn.)

Shelby Mast, USA TODAY Sports: No. 5-seed vs. No. 12 UC Irvine (at San Jose)

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report: No. 6-seed vs. No. 11 Saint Mary’s