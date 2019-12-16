Iowa's Jordan Bohannon will have hip surgery, miss rest of 2019-20 season

Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon will have surgery on his left hip Thursday and miss the rest of the 2019-20 season, the school announced Monday.

It will be Bohannon’s second hip surgery this year. He had the same procedure on his right hip in May.

This was not a surprise decision. Bohannon has played in 10 games this season, the limit to apply for a redshirt year. He sat out a game against Cal Poly in order that his 10th game of this season would be the one at Iowa State last Thursday.

“It has been an incredibly difficult last six to nine months dealing with what I’ve had to go through,” Bohannon said in a release. “The unwavering support from Hawkeye nation, team, coaches, friends and family has meant the world to me. I’m looking forward to finally being 100 percent and will be doing everything I can to help this team out from the sidelines the rest of the season.”

Bohannon’s career averages over 112 games are 11.7 points and 4.5 assists, and 40.3 percent from 3-point distance. This season, though, he averaged just 8.8 points, 3.3 assists and 32.8 percent from behind the arc for the Hawkeyes (8-3), whose next game is Saturday night against Cincinnati in Chicago.

“I could not have more respect for Jordan and the way in which he has fought to get back on the court for this team,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in a release. “Ultimately, I want what is best for Jordan, knowing that he will work even harder following Thursday’s procedure.”

Iowa had already lost starting sophomore forward Jack Nunge for the season after a knee injury five games into the season, and backup freshman forward Patrick McCaffery has health issues and hasn’t played since the season’s second game.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The most-likely player to move into the starting lineup would seem to be senior front-line player Ryan Kriener. More minutes would appear to be on the immediate horizon for backup freshman point guard Joe Toussaint.

Bohannon had a memorable season finale, scoring 12 points in an 84-68 Hawkeyes victory over ISU, then signing his shoes “To ISU: Thanks for Memz :)” and leaving them on the court at Hilton Coliseum. Those shoes are now being raffled off, with the money to be donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Bohannon will start next season with a streak of 24 consecutive made free throws, dating to Iowa’s next-to-last game of last season. He was 18-of-18 this season. The school-record is 34, shared by Bohannon and Chris Street.