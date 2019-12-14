Iowa Men's Basketball

Here's how you can win Jordan Bohannon's shoes from the Iowa-Iowa State game

Hawkeye guard is holding raffle to benefit UI Children's Hospital

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) writes a message on the toe of one of his shoes before leaving them on the free throw line after the Hawkeyes' Cy-Hawk Series men's basketball win over the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Iowa won 84-68. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Jordan Bohannon thanked Iowa State “for Memz” with his shoes. Now those shoes are For The Kids.

Bohannon announced Friday night he’s raffling off the shoes he wore during Thursday’s Iowa-Iowa State basketball game, with all the money to be donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

After the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones 78-64 in Bohannon’s last game at Hilton Coliseum, the Iowa senior guard took off his shoes, signed them, wrote “To ISU: Thanks for Memz :)” and left them on the court.

“I’m always about trolling,” Bohannon said Thursday night. “I’m always about getting a little stuff stirred up.”

 

Iowa State promptly returned the shoes to Iowa’s locker room and now they could be yours.

Fans can buy raffle tickets for $10 each by paying the Venmo account @JboISUMemzShoes.

Bohannon hasn’t yet announced if this was his last game of the season. He could take a redshirt and return next season after having hip surgery in May.

Bohannon is averaging 8.8 points for the Hawkeyes (8-3), whose next game is Saturday, Dec. 21 against Cincinnati in Chicago.

