Iowa's Joe Wieskamp enters NBA Draft, not hiring agent

Iowa freshman guard Joe Wieskamp will go through the NBA Draft evaluation process, he announced Thursday. He will not hire an agent.

Prospects can still return to school if they withdraw from the draft by May 29.

“My dream has always been to play in the NBA,” Wieskamp said in a release. “I want to do everything that I can to turn that dream into a reality whenever that may be. I am excited to gain feedback and learn from this process.”

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Muscatine native averaged 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds as the Hawkeyes went 23-12 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament

Wieskamp, Iowa’s 2018 Mr. Basketball, started all 35 games in 2018-19. He shot a team-best 42.4 percent from 3-point range in his first college season.

“Joe should take advantage of this opportunity and we fully support his decision,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in a release. “This rule is a positive one for those in pursuit of their professional dreams. We have had players in the past go through the process, all of whom found it beneficial in gathering information through workouts and interviews from NBA personnel. We will assist Joe throughout the process.”

Iowa loses only one player to graduation — Nicholas Baer (6.7 points per game) — entering next season. Maishe Dailey (2.5 points per game) has announced he is transferring and leading scorer (14.5) and rebounder (7.6) Tyler Cook could enter the draft. Cook and Isaiah Moss went through the evaluation process last offseason before returning to Iowa for their junior seasons.