Maishe Dailey transferring from Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) drives around Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) during the second half of a men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, January 12, 2019. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Junior guard Maishe Dailey is transferring from Iowa, he announced Thursday.

Dailey, 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, averaged 2.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.4 minutes per game last season.

“I would like to thank Coach (Fran) McCaffery and the coaching staff for the opportunity to be a part of the Iowa program,” Dailey said in a statement. “I want to wish my teammates the best of luck in the future.”

The Beachwood, Ohio, native played in 80 games in three years at Iowa, averaging 3.5 points.

“Maishe has expressed his desire to play his final season elsewhere,” McCaffery said in a statement. “Maishe has been a great teammate and a valuable member of our program throughout his career. We thank him for his contributions to our program and we wish him the best.”

The Hawkeyes, who went 23-12 and lost to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, lose only Nicholas Baer to graduation going into the 2019-20 season.

