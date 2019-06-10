Iowa transfer Isaiah Moss flips from Arkansas to Kansas

Less than a month after committing to Arkansas, former Iowa guard Isaiah Moss has a new destination.

Moss announced Monday on Twitter that he has committed to Kansas. He’ll reportedly be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for their continued guidance and support,” Moss wrote. “After evaluating all my options, I have decided to commit to the University of Kansas!”

First and foremost, I want to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for their continued guidance and support. After evaluating all my options, I have decided to commit to the University of Kansas! #RCJH pic.twitter.com/7ZCgwb3N7o — isaiah moss (@imoss38) June 10, 2019

Moss announced this spring that he was leaving the Hawkeyes after 96 games for them over the last three seasons. The 6-foot-5 guard from Chicago averaged 11.1 points as a sophomore, and 9.2 points last season as a junior. He made 97 3-pointers over the last two seasons.

“We’ve obviously been looking for shooting throughout this recruiting period and we feel like we have addressed some of those needs with Isaiah’s addition,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a release. “When Isaiah is on the court, he’s going to be a guy that could be a 40-to-45 percent 3-point shooter and with the line moving back, I think it’s going to be even more important to have somebody who’s consistently good from beyond the arc.”

Moss announced he was leaving Iowa on May 2, committed to Arkansas on May 16 and reopened his recruitment on June 7.

“Isaiah was a very good player on a very good team at the University of Iowa,” Self said. “He’s played in big games. He’s certainly used to the physicality of our sport after playing in the Big Ten and has been very well-coached and drilled. He also played at a top high school program at Simeon (Career Academy) in Chicago. I’m very excited about him and the opportunities that he will give us to stretch the floor and certainly play with a couple really good big guys.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawkeyes landed Valparaiso graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn over the weekend.