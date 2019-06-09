SPORTS

Guard Bakari Evelyn joins Hawkeyes' men's basketball team

Graduate transfer combo guard transferring from Valparaiso

Bakari Evelyn (Valpariso University)

IOWA CITY — The Iowa men’s basketball team has added help at guard for the 2019-2020 season.

Bakari Evelyn told Paul Oren of the Northwest Indiana Times that he is transferring to Iowa from Valparaiso, where he played the last two seasons. Evelyn is a graduate transfer, meaning he is eligible immediately.

Evelyn is a 6-foot-2 combo guard from Detroit. He averaged 10.5 points and 2.5 assists over 64 games at Valparaiso of the Missouri Valley Conference. He made 105 3-pointers and had 62 steals in that time.

Evelyn transferred to Valparaiso from Nebraska. He played in 17 games for the Cornhuskers his freshman season.

Iowa needed the addition at guard since it’s uncertain if senior and 3-year starter Jordan Bohannon will be able to play in the coming season after undergoing hip surgery last month.

Evelyn started all 32 games for Valparaiso as a sophomore, averaging 12.6 points and a team-high 2.9 assists. He was named to the MVC’s All-Newcomer team.

His numbers dropped to 8.4 and 2.1, respectively, last season, and he played less point guard than he did the season before. He has undergone three surgeries to remove bone spurs from his right ankle, the most recent a year ago this month.

Evelyn had 27 points in the Crusaders’ 82-79 win over George Washington last December, making 6 of 9 three-pointers. His career-high is 30 points, against UNC-Wilmington during his sophomore season.

As a high school senior, Evelyn averaged 25.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for Hillcrest Academy in Phoenix. Before that he played three seasons at Southfield (Mich.) Christian, and had 28 points in his team’s state title-game victory. The team won Michigan’s Class D championship all three years.

