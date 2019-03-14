A look at Iowa's Big Ten men's basketball tournament history

Iowa has reached three championship games and won two titles in the 21-year history of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, but its recent showings haven’t been pretty.

Since winning the title in 2006, Iowa is 3-12 in Big Ten tournaments. The Hawkeyes, who also won the championship in 2001 and reached the 2002 final, are 16-19 overall. That 2006 title run was the last time they won more than one conference tourney game.

Iowa hasn’t won a Thursday game at the Big Ten tournament since it beat Northwestern 73-59 in 2013 before falling to Michigan State in the quarterfinals.

The Hawkeyes will try to snap that skid Thursday night against Illinois (Time, TV, full preview).

Here’s a complete look at Iowa’s Big Ten men’s basketball tournament history.

1998

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 5

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 4 Michigan 77-66

1999

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 5

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 4 Wisconsin 74-60

2000

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 7

First round: Beat No. 10 Minnesota 81-78

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 2 Michigan State 75-65

2001

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 6

First round: Beat No. 11 Northwestern 72-55

Quarterfinals: Beat No. 3 Ohio State 75-66

Semifinals: Beat No. 7 Penn State 94-74

Championship: Beat No. 4 Indiana 63-61

2002

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 9

First round: Beat No. 8 Purdue 87-72

Quarterfinals: Beat No. 1 Wisconsin 58-56

Semifinals: Beat No. 4 Indiana 62-60

Championship: Lost to No. 2 Ohio State 81-64

2003

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 9

First round: Lost to No. 8 Ohio State 66-64

2004

Location: Inidanapolis

Seed: No. 4

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 5 Michigan 79-70

2005

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 7

First round: Beat No. 10 Purdue 71-52

Quarterfinals: Beat No. 2 Michigan State 71-59

Semifinals: Lost to No. 3 Wisconsin 59-56

2006

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 2

Quarterfinals: Beat No. 10 Minnesota 67-57

Semifinals: Beat No. 6 Michigan State 53-48

Championship: Beat No. 1 Ohio State 67-60

2007

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 4

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 5 Purdue 74-55

2008

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 8

First round: Lost to No. 9 Michigan 55-47

2009

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 10

First round: Lost to No. 7 Michigan 73-45

2010

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 9

First round: Lost to No. 8 Michigan 59-52

2011

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 10

First round: Lost to No. 7 Michigan State 66-61

2012

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 8

First round: Beat No. 9 Illinois 64-61

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 1 Michigan State 92-75

2013

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 6

First round: Beat No. 11 Northwestern 73-59

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 3 Michigan State 59-56

2014

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 6

First round: Lost to No. 11 Northwestern 67-62

2015

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 5

Second round: Lost to No. 13 Penn State 67-58

2016

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 5

Second round: Lost to No. 12 Illinois 68-66

2017

Location: Washington, D.C.

Seed: No. 7

Second round: Lost to No. 10 Indiana 95-73

2018

Location: New York City

Seed: No. 12

First round: Beat No. 13 Illinois 96-87

Second round: Lost to No. 5 Michigan 77-71 (OT)