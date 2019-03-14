A look at Iowa's Big Ten men's basketball tournament history

Iowa has reached three championship games and won two titles in the 21-year history of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, but its recent showings haven’t been pretty.
Since winning the title in 2006, Iowa is 3-12 in Big Ten tournaments. The Hawkeyes, who also won the championship in 2001 and reached the 2002 final, are 16-19 overall. That 2006 title run was the last time they won more than one conference tourney game.
Iowa hasn’t won a Thursday game at the Big Ten tournament since it beat Northwestern 73-59 in 2013 before falling to Michigan State in the quarterfinals.
The Hawkeyes will try to snap that skid Thursday night against Illinois (Time, TV, full preview).
Here’s a complete look at Iowa’s Big Ten men’s basketball tournament history.
1998
Location: Chicago
Seed: No. 5
Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 4 Michigan 77-66
1999
Location: Chicago
Seed: No. 5
Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 4 Wisconsin 74-60
2000
Location: Chicago
Seed: No. 7
First round: Beat No. 10 Minnesota 81-78
Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 2 Michigan State 75-65
2001
Location: Chicago
Seed: No. 6
First round: Beat No. 11 Northwestern 72-55
Quarterfinals: Beat No. 3 Ohio State 75-66
Semifinals: Beat No. 7 Penn State 94-74
Championship: Beat No. 4 Indiana 63-61
2002
Location: Indianapolis
Seed: No. 9
First round: Beat No. 8 Purdue 87-72
Quarterfinals: Beat No. 1 Wisconsin 58-56
Semifinals: Beat No. 4 Indiana 62-60
Championship: Lost to No. 2 Ohio State 81-64
2003
Location: Chicago
Seed: No. 9
First round: Lost to No. 8 Ohio State 66-64
2004
Location: Inidanapolis
Seed: No. 4
Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 5 Michigan 79-70
2005
Location: Chicago
Seed: No. 7
First round: Beat No. 10 Purdue 71-52
Quarterfinals: Beat No. 2 Michigan State 71-59
Semifinals: Lost to No. 3 Wisconsin 59-56
2006
Location: Indianapolis
Seed: No. 2
Quarterfinals: Beat No. 10 Minnesota 67-57
Semifinals: Beat No. 6 Michigan State 53-48
Championship: Beat No. 1 Ohio State 67-60
2007
Location: Chicago
Seed: No. 4
Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 5 Purdue 74-55
2008
Location: Indianapolis
Seed: No. 8
First round: Lost to No. 9 Michigan 55-47
2009
Location: Indianapolis
Seed: No. 10
First round: Lost to No. 7 Michigan 73-45
2010
Location: Indianapolis
Seed: No. 9
First round: Lost to No. 8 Michigan 59-52
2011
Location: Indianapolis
Seed: No. 10
First round: Lost to No. 7 Michigan State 66-61
2012
Location: Indianapolis
Seed: No. 8
First round: Beat No. 9 Illinois 64-61
Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 1 Michigan State 92-75
2013
Location: Chicago
Seed: No. 6
First round: Beat No. 11 Northwestern 73-59
Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 3 Michigan State 59-56
2014
Location: Indianapolis
Seed: No. 6
First round: Lost to No. 11 Northwestern 67-62
2015
Location: Chicago
Seed: No. 5
Second round: Lost to No. 13 Penn State 67-58
2016
Location: Indianapolis
Seed: No. 5
Second round: Lost to No. 12 Illinois 68-66
2017
Location: Washington, D.C.
Seed: No. 7
Second round: Lost to No. 10 Indiana 95-73
2018
Location: New York City
Seed: No. 12
First round: Beat No. 13 Illinois 96-87
Second round: Lost to No. 5 Michigan 77-71 (OT)
