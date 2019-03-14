Iowa Men's Basketball

A look at Iowa's Big Ten men's basketball tournament history

Iowa's Greg Brunner (44) celebrates with teammates Jeff Horner (2) Doug Thomas (23) and Mike Henderson (35) after drawing a charging foul during a semifinal game against Michigan State in the 2006 Big Ten tournament at what was then Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. That was Iowa's last semifinal game in the Big Ten tournament. The Hawkeyes went on to win the title that year. (The Gazette)
Iowa's Greg Brunner (44) celebrates with teammates Jeff Horner (2) Doug Thomas (23) and Mike Henderson (35) after drawing a charging foul during a semifinal game against Michigan State in the 2006 Big Ten tournament at what was then Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. That was Iowa's last semifinal game in the Big Ten tournament. The Hawkeyes went on to win the title that year. (The Gazette)
Iowa has reached three championship games and won two titles in the 21-year history of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, but its recent showings haven’t been pretty.

Since winning the title in 2006, Iowa is 3-12 in Big Ten tournaments. The Hawkeyes, who also won the championship in 2001 and reached the 2002 final, are 16-19 overall. That 2006 title run was the last time they won more than one conference tourney game.

Iowa hasn’t won a Thursday game at the Big Ten tournament since it beat Northwestern 73-59 in 2013 before falling to Michigan State in the quarterfinals.

The Hawkeyes will try to snap that skid Thursday night against Illinois (Time, TV, full preview).

Here’s a complete look at Iowa’s Big Ten men’s basketball tournament history.

1998

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 5

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 4 Michigan 77-66

 

1999

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 5

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 4 Wisconsin 74-60

 

2000

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 7

First round: Beat No. 10 Minnesota 81-78

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 2 Michigan State 75-65

 

2001

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 6

First round: Beat No. 11 Northwestern 72-55

Quarterfinals: Beat No. 3 Ohio State 75-66

Semifinals: Beat No. 7 Penn State 94-74

Championship: Beat No. 4 Indiana 63-61

 

2002

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 9

First round: Beat No. 8 Purdue 87-72

Quarterfinals: Beat No. 1 Wisconsin 58-56

Semifinals: Beat No. 4 Indiana 62-60

Championship: Lost to No. 2 Ohio State 81-64

 

2003

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 9

First round: Lost to No. 8 Ohio State 66-64

 

2004

Location: Inidanapolis

Seed: No. 4

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 5 Michigan 79-70

 

2005

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 7

First round: Beat No. 10 Purdue 71-52

Quarterfinals: Beat No. 2 Michigan State 71-59

Semifinals: Lost to No. 3 Wisconsin 59-56

 

2006

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 2

Quarterfinals: Beat No. 10 Minnesota 67-57

Semifinals: Beat No. 6 Michigan State 53-48

Championship: Beat No. 1 Ohio State 67-60

2007

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 4

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 5 Purdue 74-55

 

 

2008

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 8

First round: Lost to No. 9 Michigan 55-47

 

2009

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 10

First round: Lost to No. 7 Michigan 73-45

 

2010

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 9

First round: Lost to No. 8 Michigan 59-52

 

 

2011

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 10

First round: Lost to No. 7 Michigan State 66-61

 

 

2012

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 8

First round: Beat No. 9 Illinois 64-61

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 1 Michigan State 92-75

 

 

2013

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 6

First round: Beat No. 11 Northwestern 73-59

Quarterfinals: Lost to No. 3 Michigan State 59-56

 

2014

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 6

First round: Lost to No. 11 Northwestern 67-62

 

 

2015

Location: Chicago

Seed: No. 5

Second round: Lost to No. 13 Penn State 67-58

 

 

2016

Location: Indianapolis

Seed: No. 5

Second round: Lost to No. 12 Illinois 68-66

 

2017

Location: Washington, D.C.

Seed: No. 7

Second round: Lost to No. 10 Indiana 95-73

 

2018

Location: New York City

Seed: No. 12

First round: Beat No. 13 Illinois 96-87

Second round: Lost to No. 5 Michigan 77-71 (OT)

