Iowa-Illinois Big Ten tournament glance: Time/TV/data

What: Iowa (21-10) vs. Illinois (12-20)

When/where: 8:30 p.m. (approximately), United Center, Chicago

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Jon Crispin)

Livestream: BTN2Go

Satellite Radio: XM 84

Series: Illinois leads, 85-74

Big Ten tournament series: Iowa leads Illinois, 2-1

Twitter during the game: @Hlas

Morning line:

Hawkeyes data: Iowa beat Illinois 95-71 in Iowa City on Jan. 20, the Hawkeyes’ most one-sided win in Big Ten play. Joe Wieskamp made all six of his 3-point tries and scored 24 points. Isaiah Moss and Luka Garza added 21 and 20, respectively. The Hawkeyes shot 68.0 percent from the field. … The Hawkeyes beat Illinois in last year’s Big Ten tourney, 96-87. Jordan Bohannon made 5 of 7 three-pointers and scored 25 points. ... Iowa is 16-19 in Big Ten tourney games, 8-8 in games played in Chicago. It is 5-2 as a No 6-seed. … No. 6-seeds are 30-20 in Big Ten tournaments, the third-best winning percentage behind No. 1- and No. 2-seeds. The No. 6-seed has won more than one game in a Big Ten tourney on seven occasions. … Fran McCaffery’s Big Ten tourney record is 3-8. … After shooting worse than 40 percent from the field in their last six halves, Iowa shot 56.0 percent in the second half of its 93-91 overtime loss at Nebraska Sunday. … Six different players have been the team’s high-scorer in one of the last five games. Ryan Kriener and Bohannon shared the team-high at Wisconsin last Thursday. ... Bohannon has led the Big Ten in free throw percentage each of the last two seasons in conference games. He was 64-of-71 (. 901) this season. Last season he was 37-of-39 (. 949). ... Iowa’s 21 regular-season wins matched its highest total of the last 13 seasons. It also won 21 in 2014-15 and 2015-16. ... Only Michigan State (7) has more Big Ten first-division finishes than Iowa’s 6 since the 2012-13 season. ... Jon Crispin, who will do color for BTN in this game, started for Penn State when it lost to eventual-champion Iowa in the semifinals of the 2001 Big Ten tourney in Chicago. His brother, Penn State guard Joe Crispin, was on the all-tournament team.

Fighting Illini data: Illinois beat Northwestern 74-69 in overtime Wednesday night in a Big Ten tourney first-round game. Freshman forward Georges Bezhanishvili scored 26 points before fouling out for the ninth time this season. Guard Trent Frazier added 21 points, 16 after halftime. Andres Feliz had 11 points, 10 rebounds And 6 assists. ... Illinois was 7-13 in the Big Ten, tied for 10th-place. … The Illini have lost five of their last seven games, but have won eight of their last 16. ... They are 28-19 in Big Ten tourney games. … No. 11-seeds are 8-21 in the Big Ten tournament. ... Kipper Nichols had 31 points in that game for the Illini. He was scoreless in their loss at Iowa in January. … Unless it peels off five straight wins in Chicago and five more in the NCAA tournament, this will mark the first time Illinois has had back-to-back losing seasons since 1976-77 and 1977-78. … Bruce Weber, fired as the Illini’s coach in 2012 after nine years, led Kansas State to a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship this year. … Before Wednesday’s win, Illinois had won just one game away from Champaign all season. … Illini Coach Brad Underwood won three straight Southland Conference tournament titles at Stephen F. Austin. ... The winner of this game plays Michigan Friday at 8:30 p.m