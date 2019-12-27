Iowa football vs. USC: Holiday Bowl live score updates, how to watch

No. 16 Iowa (9-3) and No. 22 USC (8-4) meet in the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego Friday night.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Scoring summary

2nd Q: Iowa 7, USC 7

IOWA — Tyrone Tracy 23 run; Keith Duncan kick (7-0 IOWA, 8:25 1st) [Video]

USC — Drake London 4 pass from Kedon Slovis; Chase McGrath kick (7-7, 4:37 1st) [Video]

1st Quarter thread

4:37 1st: Iowa 7, USC 7

USC carved up Iowa through the air to tie it up. Kedon Slovis completed 6 of 7 passes on the Trojans' opening drive, including a 4-yard touchdown strike to Drake London. Three different USC receivers caught passes on the drive and the Trojans also drew a holding penalty in the secondary.

8:25 1st: Iowa 7, USC 0

Hayden Fry would have loved this one. Tyrone Tracy took a reverse 23 yards to the house to give the Hawkeyes an early lead.

USC looked to have Iowa's first drive derailed when Talano Hufanga stripped Nate Stanley in the backfield. But Nate Wieting recovered the fumble and Stanley found Nico Ragaini for a 30-yard gain to the USC 23 on the next play.

How to watch, listen to Iowa vs. USC

Kickoff time: 7 p.m. CT Friday

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 (Hawkeye Radio Network)

Listen online: TuneIn

