Iowa Football

Iowa Hawkeyes pay tribute to Hayden Fry with Hokey Pokey after Holiday Bowl

That's what it's all about

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) after a touchdown during the first half of 2019 Holiday Bowl against the USC Trojans at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

There was a moment of silence before kickoff at the Holiday Bowl.

There were no Tigerhawk logos on Iowa’s helmets.

And finally, there was an old-fashioned rump kicking and a postgame rendition of the Hokey Pokey.

No. 16 Iowa honored former coach Hayden Fry in a number of ways Friday night, capping with a fitting dance in the locker room after a 49-24 win over No. 22 USC at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.

Fry’s teams were known for doing the Hokey Pokey in the locker room after big wins — of which there were many. The coach who changed the image of Iowa football died Dec. 17 at the age of 90.

Watch Kirk Ferentz’s team honor his former boss here.

That’s what it’s all about.

The Gazette

