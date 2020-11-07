Iowa football vs. Michigan State: Live score updates, highlights, how to watch

A season that started with Big Ten West title hopes for the Iowa Hawkeyes is suddenly in danger of going off the rails following narrow losses to Purdue and Northwestern. Can Iowa (0-2, 0-2) get on track Saturday against Michigan State (1-1, 1-1)?

The Spartans followed up a shocking season-opening loss to Rutgers with a shocking win over No. 13 Michigan behind QB Rocky Lombardi, the former West Des Moines Valley all-stater who makes his return to Iowa on Saturday.

It’s MSU’s first trip to Kinnick since 2013, but the Spartans of course won’t have to deal with the noise of the Hawkeye fans this time.

As Gazette columnist Mike Hlas wrote this week, if Iowa loses, it’s “empty stadium, emptier season.”

Most of our pick-em panelists think Iowa, a 4.5-point favorite, gets it done this week.

Stay tuned for live updates.

11:07 1st: Iowa 7, Michigan State 0

The opening drive Iowa needed.

The Hawkeyes went 75 yards in eight plays, capped by Tyler Goodson's 3-yard touchdown run on third down to take an early 7-0 lead.

Spencer Petras completed all three passes on the drive for 36 yards and Charlie Jones had a 27-yard run to set up the score.

Iowa vs. Michigan State game details

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 210

Listen online: TuneIn

