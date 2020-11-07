Iowa Football

Iowa Hawkeyes check all the boxes, beat Michigan State in landslide

Name an area, and Iowa owned it in 49-7 rout

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) intercepts a pass intended for Michigan in the first quarter at an Iowa H
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) intercepts a pass intended for Michigan in the first quarter at an Iowa Hawkeyes football game with the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Buffalo chicken wings and shrimp on the barbie.

It was good eating for everyone related to Iowa Hawkeyes football Saturday, with all three units owning Michigan State on the way to a well-done 49-7 grilling of the Spartans at Kinnick Stadium.

You spend umpteen dollars recruiting and umpteen hours scouting to try to build the perfect football beast, but two of the players who gave the Hawkeyes so much Saturday were a transfer from Buffalo and a punter from Australia.

Charlie Jones came to Iowa from the University of Buffalo Bulls without a scholarship awaiting him here because he said he wanted to play closer to his Chicagoland home and compete against “the best of the best.” He returned a Spartan punt for a touchdown in the first half.

Tory Taylor, a 23-year-old punter from Melbourne who had never seen an American football game in person before he played in one two weeks ago, was part thunderfoot, part trick-shot artist. When he wasn’t hitting tape-measure home runs balls for a third-straight game, he was dropping kicks inside the MSU 10 and somehow getting them to bounce Iowa’s way.

A lot of other Hawkeyes joined Iowa’s program in more conventional ways. They, too, helped their team find its way out of the darkness of an 0-2 start by locking in and unloading on an opponent that simply wasn’t etheir equal.

Iowa’s offensive and defensive linemen both played their best games of the season and overwhelmed their foe, as did the rest of their teammates. Jones and Taylor didn’t carry the Hawkeyes, but instead supplemented a ball-hawking defense and an offense that was far more in rhythm and used a game plan with more rhyme and reason than was seen the week before in their 21-20 loss to Northwestern.

“The guys played really hard out there,” Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz said. “They played tough and they played physical.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Comments like that have been uttered by football coaches since Bear Bryant was a cub, but when Ferentz gives those kinds of kudos after a game, you know his team has taken an opponent apart.

“We needed a win,” he said. “We needed to play well.”

After two games in which they didn’t get or do those things, this one was over as soon as it started. Going on a long touchdown drive for the first time at Kinnick this season felt so good on their first possession that they did it again on their second. In between, Iowa’s Jack Koerner picked off a Rocky Lombardi pass, something two of Koerner’s teammates also did before halftime.

“We talked all week that we needed to show up at 11:02 for the kick and be ready to play,” said Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras. “I think collectively we did that.”

By 11:15, it was clear that were would be no squandering of a lead the way there had been the week before against Northwestern when the Hawkeyes’ 17-0 first-quarter advantage was gradually erased.

The yardage was 203-45 in favor of Iowa at one point. The score went from 21-0 to 35-0 in the amount of time you can say “Zach VanValkenburg.” Jones’ punt-return for a touchdown and Riley Moss’ interception return for a score happened 27 seconds apart. Both covered 54 yards.

For a few moments, defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon had an apparent touchdown on a fumble return early in the second half before the officials changed the call to an incomplete pass after a video review. You can’t have everything, but the Hawkeyes sure came close.

They’re 1-2 despite outscoring the opposition by 37 points this season. There isn’t a team left on their schedule they can’t beat if they don’t keep showing up at 11:02 or whenever the games start. They have players worth watching, that’s for sure.

Brandon Smith makes catches, beauties. Nixon makes mayhem. And this Taylor fellow who kicks footballs into orbit?

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book available for Pre-Order

From storm to recovery, experience more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories captured by The Gazette photojournalism team and bound in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

Need a Holiday Gift? Check out 135 Years of Gazette Headlines highlighting significant events in history and The Gazette's coverage dating back to 1883!

Buy Now

“A delightful young man,” said Ferentz, whose dinner surely tasted better Saturday than it has for quite a while.

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Charlie Jones takes advantage of his opportunity at Iowa

Iowa 49, Michigan State 7: Hawkeyes easily earn a much-needed win

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans

Game Report: Iowa Hawkeyes 49, Michigan State Spartans 7

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided U.S.

Iowa's coronavirus cases see 2nd all-time record as 7-day average continues to climb

Biden's path to presidency didn't begin well in Iowa

What's next? Saturday's election verdict isn't last step in selecting president

2-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.