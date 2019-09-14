Iowa Football

Iowa vs. Iowa State football: Live updates, How to watch

Jack Trice Stadium is seen at a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Can No. 19 Iowa (2-0) extend its winning streak in the Cy-Hawk series to five? Or will Iowa State (1-0) earn its first win over its in-state rival under head coach Matt Campbell?

With College GameDay in town, the nation has its eyes on Ames as the Hawkeyes and Cyclones battle for the Cy-Hawk trophy. Stay tuned for live updates.

 

Pregame links

» No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State: The Big Analysis

» For either Iowa or Iowa State fans, a torrent of torment awaits

» Iowa wide receivers gaining yards and respect

» Matt Campbell on Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa: ‘You’re talking about a generational talent’

» How America is picking the Iowa-Iowa State game

 

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @Hlas, @BenVisser43, @GazetteOnIowa

The Gazette

