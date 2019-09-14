Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Report: Numbers, notes, injuries and more

Inside No. 19 Iowa's 18-17 victory over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday.

By the Numbers

4 — Keith Duncan made all four of his field goal tries for Iowa, and is 8-of-8 this season.

5 — It was Iowa’s fifth-consecutive win in this series.

8 — Iowa has won eight straight road-openers.

8 — For the third-straight game, at least eight Hawkeyes caught passes.

10 — All 10 starting offensive linemen in this game were Iowans. Five are from within 30 miles of Cedar Rapids.

10 — The first carries by Iowa quarterback Kyle Stanley and Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy both went for 10 yards.

10 — Iowa has won 10 straight nonconference games.

12 — The Hawkeyes have scored in all 12 quarters they’ve played this season.

49 — The game had a first-quarter delay of 49 minutes because of lightning in the area.

51 — La’Michael Pettway’s 51-yard touchdown catch was his career-long. He had a 48-yarder among his 30 receptions for Arkansas last season. It was his third TD catch in five quarters as a Cyclone.

73 — Iowa State’s Tarique Milton had a 73-yard touchdown catch in the first minute of the second half.

105 — The Cyclones had 105 more yards than the Hawkeyes. It didn’t matter.

126 — The game had a second-quarter delay of 126 minutes because of lightning and hard rain.

Notes

— About the weather delays: It was the first time there had been one in an Iowa game since the Hawkeyes hosted Tennessee Tech in 2011.

Iowa State had one last season that turned into something more than a delay. After it got its season-opening home game against South Dakota State started, a delay came with 10:55 left in the first quarter because of lightning. After 2 hours and 24 minutes of waiting, the game was canceled. Jones had a 55-yard touchdown catch wiped out because of the cancellation.

— Iowa had momentum of sorts when this game was stopped with 7:18 left in the first quarter. It drove from its 25 to the ISU 7 on the game’s first drive before it settled for a 25-yard Duncan field goal.

Stanley and his offense converted three third downs on the drive, but came up a yard short on third-and-4 from the Cyclones’ 10 when Mekhi Sargent rushed to the 7. Iowa chose to put three points on the board.

Iowa State ran one play before the delay, a 12-yard pass from Purdy to Jones that took the Cyclones to their 26. Four plays after play resumed …

— Jones’ touchdown pass was the second pass of the senior’s career. He completed one for 10 yards against Kansas State as a freshman.

— Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton showed his performance against Rutgers the week before was no fluke.

Sleep-Dalton had five punts Saturday for an average of 47.2 yards.

Sleep-Dalton spent nearly four years as an electrician in his native Australia. Iowa State defensive lineman Matt Leo was an apprentice plumber for nearly four years in his Australia homeland.

— Lee Corso picked Iowa State to win on ESPN’s College GameDay, staged just south of the stadium. Guest picker Eric Church, a country singer from Granite Falls, N.C., who attended Appalachian State, picked Iowa. So did ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. The show’s Desmond Howard went with the Cyclones.

— First-year freshman linebacker Jack Campbell got his first game action, on the kick return team.

Injury report

Tuesday’s depth chart turned out to be just a rough outline for Iowa, with the emphasis on “rough.” Or maybe this week of practice was rough.

First-team cornerback Matt Hankins (hamstring) missed the game. Redshirt freshman D.J. Johnson took his place, and broke up a long pass on Iowa State’s second possession. Safety Kaevon Merriweather (foot) and cornerbacks Julius Brents (knee) and Riley Moss (leg) were already sidelined with injuries.

First-team defensive tackle Brady Reiff (knee) also missed the game. Daviyon Nixon started in his place.

Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson missed his second-straight game with a knee sprain but may be back in two weeks for the Hawkeyes’ next game. Offensive lineman Cole Banwart was active Saturday after missing the first two games with a foot injury.

Iowa State played without first-team center Colin Newell, so it shifted guard Collin Olson to center and started freshman Trevor Downing at left guard.

Up next

Iowa has no game until Sept. 28 when its hosts Middle Tennessee at a time that will be announced Monday. The Blue Raiders took a 1-1 record into their Saturday night home game against Duke. They lost 40-21 at Michigan on Aug. 31.

ESPN’s College GameDay will not be in Ames next Saturday when the Cyclones play Louisiana Monroe (1-1) at 11 a.m. (FS1). The Warhawks were idle this week. They pushed Florida State to overtime on Sept. 7 in Tallahassee before losing, 45-44.