Iowa football at Illinois: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

No. 19 Iowa (4-2) looks for its fifth straight win of the season and its seventh consecutive victory in this series as it meets Illinois (2-3) at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., Saturday.
Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.
Iowa at Illinois game details
Kickoff time: 2:35 p.m. CT
TV: FS1
Live stream: FoxSports.com
Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app
Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]
Satellite radio: Sirius XM 207
Listen online: TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa
Iowa at Illinois predictions
Mike Hlas — December in Champaign? Not until I spend August in Death Valley and springtime on Pluto. Iowa 27, Illinois 24
Jeff Johnson — What do you get when you mix Champaign (Champagne) and Ripple? Champipple. Iowa 28, Illinois 17
J.R. Ogden — The Hawkeyes are on a roll and, according to one website, on the road to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Iowa 34, Illinois 17
Ben Visser — I hope something weird or petty happens in this game so we can get more Kirk Ferentz sound bites. Iowa 24, Illinois 14
Beth Malicki — When news broke that a COVID-19 vaccine would be available to the general public this summer, a Hawkeye fan messaged me excitedly that there would be real football in the fall. I just really think he misses tailgating. Iowa 30, Illinois 17
Todd Brommelkamp — Big Ten football in December? What a time to be alive! Iowa 30, Illinois 21
