Iowa football at Illinois: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

No. 19 Iowa (4-2) looks for its fifth straight win of the season and its seventh consecutive victory in this series as it meets Illinois (2-3) at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., Saturday.

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Iowa at Illinois game details

Kickoff time: 2:35 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live stream: FoxSports.com

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 207

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa at Illinois predictions

Mike Hlas — December in Champaign? Not until I spend August in Death Valley and springtime on Pluto. Iowa 27, Illinois 24

Jeff Johnson — What do you get when you mix Champaign (Champagne) and Ripple? Champipple. Iowa 28, Illinois 17

J.R. Ogden — The Hawkeyes are on a roll and, according to one website, on the road to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Iowa 34, Illinois 17

Ben Visser — I hope something weird or petty happens in this game so we can get more Kirk Ferentz sound bites. Iowa 24, Illinois 14

Beth Malicki — When news broke that a COVID-19 vaccine would be available to the general public this summer, a Hawkeye fan messaged me excitedly that there would be real football in the fall. I just really think he misses tailgating. Iowa 30, Illinois 17

Todd Brommelkamp — Big Ten football in December? What a time to be alive! Iowa 30, Illinois 21

