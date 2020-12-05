Iowa Football

Iowa football at Illinois: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) passes against Penn State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) passes against Penn State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
No. 19 Iowa (4-2) looks for its fifth straight win of the season and its seventh consecutive victory in this series as it meets Illinois (2-3) at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., Saturday.

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Iowa at Illinois game details

Kickoff time: 2:35 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live stream: FoxSports.com

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 207

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa at Illinois predictions

Mike Hlas — December in Champaign? Not until I spend August in Death Valley and springtime on Pluto. Iowa 27, Illinois 24

Jeff Johnson — What do you get when you mix Champaign (Champagne) and Ripple? Champipple. Iowa 28, Illinois 17

J.R. Ogden — The Hawkeyes are on a roll and, according to one website, on the road to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Iowa 34, Illinois 17

Ben Visser — I hope something weird or petty happens in this game so we can get more Kirk Ferentz sound bites. Iowa 24, Illinois 14

Beth Malicki — When news broke that a COVID-19 vaccine would be available to the general public this summer, a Hawkeye fan messaged me excitedly that there would be real football in the fall. I just really think he misses tailgating. Iowa 30, Illinois 17

Todd Brommelkamp — Big Ten football in December? What a time to be alive! Iowa 30, Illinois 21

More Iowa football coverage

» Iowa football at Illinois breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

» Iowa football student managers play vital roles in program

» Fun Facts: Iowa-Illinois, the REO Speedwagon edition

» Former Cedar Rapids Kennedy prep Shaun Beyer finding his way at tight end for Iowa

» Knock on wood: Iowa football hopes to play all 8 scheduled games

» Iowa football: 5 things to know about Illinois

» Iowa football depth chart: Jack Plumb listed as starter at right tackle

» Iowa eliminated from Big Ten football championship race - apparently

