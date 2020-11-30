Iowa football depth chart: Jack Plumb listed as starter at right tackle

Back when he committed to the University of Iowa in late June of 2017, Jack Plumb was a 6-foot-8, 240-pounder rated as a three-star tight end recruit.

On the Hawkeyes’ depth chart released Monday for Saturday afternoon’s game at Illinois, Plumb is listed as a 6-7, 293-pound right tackle. A starting one.

That the Green Bay, Wis., native shrunk in height from his senior year at Bay Port High School to his redshirt sophomore year at Iowa is debatable. But there’s no denying the weight gain.

“It has been a lot of eating and trusting the strength coach,” Plumb said. “They do a great job of making sure it’s all good weight and doing what you need to do.”

Plumb got his first college start last week in Iowa’s 26-20 win over Nebraska and is listed as the top guy at right tackle against Illinois (2-4). The game has a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by FS1.

He’s the third guy to start at right tackle this truncated season. Indiana grad transfer Coy Cronk started the first couple of games until re-injuring his surgically repaired ankle, with Mark Kallenberger replacing him.

But Kallenberger was injured two weeks ago against Penn State. Enter Plumb, who picked Iowa over offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan State, among others.

“After Mark went down, I prepared like any other week,” Plumb said. “Got the reps with the 1s all week, so I had a lot of confidence going into this game.”

The only other real two-deep news is the re-addition of John Waggoner as backup at right defensive end. The redshirt sophomore from West Des Moines Dowling has missed the last three games,

In other Iowa football news Monday, kicker Keith Duncan was named the co-recipient of the Big Ten Conference’s Special Teams Players of the Week. The honor was shared with Michigan State kicker Matt Coughlin.

Duncan made four field goals against Nebraska this past Friday. His kicks were from 32, 33, 37 and 48 yards.

He missed from 50 yards, hitting the crossbar. Duncan’s 48-yarder was the 17th of his career from 40 yards and beyond.

The senior from North Carolina is fifth all-time in career field goals made at Iowa (48). He is 48 of 59 in his career, including 10 of 14 this season.

Iowa also announced it conducted 346 COVID-19 tests throughout its athletics department last week with six positive tests. Since Iowa began COVID-19 testing in athletics in late May, it has had 323 positive tests, 10,232 negative tests and one inconclusive test.

