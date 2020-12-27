No bowl game for Iowa football, as Music City Bowl is canceled

Just like that, the Iowa football season is over.

COVID-19 issues within the Missouri program prompted the cancellation of Wednesday’s Music City Bowl against the Hawkeyes at Nashville, Tenn. It’s the 17th canceled bowl game this season.

“We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today,” said Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz, in a statement. “This is a remarkable group of players and men, and it has been an honor to coach them. This has been a very special team. We have overcome several challenges together during a season like no other. I am incredibly proud of this entire team and saddened that we will not have one more chance to get out and compete together.

“Finally, I want to thank everyone within our program, players and parents, coaching staff and medical staff, and our fans for their support throughout this season.”

Missouri Athletics Director Jim Sterk said his football program would have to pause all activities through January 2 because of a rise in positive cases since the Tigers’ regular-season finale last weekend against Mississippi State.

“Since concluding our regular season and conducting four rounds of tests over the last eight days, we have seen a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Sterk said “And after consulting with local health officials, our team physicians and MU Health’s Dr. Steve Whitt, who is our representative on the SEC Medical Task Force, we unfortunately must pause all football team-related activities until at least January 2 to help contain the virus’ spread and ensure the health and well-being of everyone within our program and the community.”

Missouri players were allowed to go home over Christmas and returned to campus Saturday. That was something not lost on Iowa players.

“People don’t understand that we’re used to not seeing our families on holidays,” Iowa kicker Keith Duncan tweeted Sunday afternoon. “I haven’t been with my family for Christmas in five years. We stayed in town while they went home. If you didn’t want to play in the bowl game you should’ve just said so.”

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz said social media posts such as Duncan’s were highly unfair, especially to Mizzou players. He said he did not think there should be any blame placed for the cancellation but would wear it if anyone wanted to assign it.

“Ultimately it’d be me for being the leader of the organization,” Drinkwitz said.

Iowa finishes its season 6-2, the winner of its final six games. The Hawkeyes resumed practice Saturday after pausing all in-person activities for five days because of a COVID-19 outbreak of their own.

Ferentz was among a group of six coaches who tested positive for the virus, while multiple players and other team personnel also were positive. In the last two days, wide receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith announced they were opting out of playing in the bowl in order to concentrate on the NFL Draft.

Turns out there wasn’t a bowl to opt out of.

“Health and safety remains at the core of every decision this season, and we’ve always known something like this was a possibility,” Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta said. “I am disappointed for our student-athletes not being able to play in a bowl game, yet so proud of their focus and sacrifice throughout the year. 2020 will certainly be a season to remember.”

Iowa succeeded despite the always looming coronavirus pandemic and the chaos of the summer, when the program underwent an investigation for systemic racial bias. Longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle was relieved of his duties.

Iowa lost its opener of this delayed season Oct. 24 at Purdue, 24-20, on a late touchdown pass, then blew a 17-0 lead after the first quarter to Northwestern in its second game, losing, 21-20. But instead of folding, this group rallied, smashing Michigan State in its third game, 49-7.

The Hawkeyes continued to improve as things went along, pounding Minnesota (35-7) and beating Penn State (41-21) in back-to-back road games. Then it was a 26-20 win over Nebraska, rallying for a 35-21 win at Illinois and ending the regular season with a home win over Wisconsin, 28-7.

A Big Ten Conference Champions Week home game against Michigan on Dec. 19 was canceled because of COVID-19 problems in the Michigan program.

“I think our guys have had a lot of fun being together, I think they’ve had a lot of fun practicing, preparing,” Ferentz said, after the Michigan game cancellation. “We’ve had a lot of fun in the locker room the last six weeks. Our goal is to try to push it to another game. If we could do that, that would be wonderful.”

Iowa had the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year in junior tackle Daviyon Nixon. It is believed Nixon has played himself into being a first-round NFL draft pick.

The Hawkeyes finished third in the Big Ten, allowing just 16 points per game. They also were second in total defense.

Nixon was joined on the first-team all-conference list by teammate Chauncey Golston.

Offensively, Iowa was second in the Big Ten in scoring at 31.8 points per game, despite breaking in a new quarterback in Spencer Petras. The sophomore’s play was uneven throughout the season, as should have been expected, but he played very well in his final two games and should take another step forward with a full spring practice.

All seniors will have the opportunity to come back and play again in 2021, though Smith, Smith-Marsette, Duncan and linebacker Nick Niemann already have publicly said they will move on.

